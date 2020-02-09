Counting
Irish election: Latest results and analysis day one

  1. Ireland's voting system

    It's worth noting that there's still a bit of a health warning around the exit poll, which focuses on first preference votes only, although the earliest tallies paint a picture that reflects the exit poll results

    Ireland's elections are carried out under the proportional representation (PR) voting system, using the single transferable vote (STV). Voters write "1" opposite their first choice candidate, "2" opposite their second choice, "3" opposite their third choice and so on.

    This means that the picture presented when the first preference votes are counted does not completely reflect the final outcome.

    Sinn Féin also ran 42 candidates across the 39 multi-seat constituencies, about half that of both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, which will have a knock-on effect on the number of seats it can secure.

  2. Political party profiles

    There are 515 candidates running in 39 constituencies and 160 TDs will be returned to the 33rd Dáil (Irish parliament)

    The outgoing Ceann Comhairle (Speaker), Seán Ó Fearghaíl has been automatically re-elected.

    Here are some profiles of Ireland's political parties.

  3. Exit poll: Three main parties tied on first preference votes

    Counting began at 09:00 local time as ballot boxes from across the Republic's 39 constituencies were opened.

    An exit poll, commissioned jointly by Irish national broadcasters RTÉ and TG4, as well as The Irish Times and University College Dublin - indicates Fine Gael, led by Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin on a virtual tie at about 22% for first preference votes.

  4. Irish general election count coverage

    Good afternoon and welcome to BBC News NI's live page of the Irish general election count. Stay with us throughout the day for all the twists and turns as we bring you results as they come in, along with analysis from our reporters and correspondents.

