Irish election: Latest results and analysis day two

Counting is complete in 13 of the 39 constituencies with 78 of the 160 seats filled.
Sinn Féin is currently out in front with 29 seats.
Cabinet ministers Shane Ross, Mary Mitchell O'Connor and Regina Doherty are among those to lose their seats.
Day two stock take
BBC Ireland correspondent Chris Page gives his analysis of the state of play as counting resumes in the Irish general election.
Call for 'a socialist voice' in the Dáil
Ruth Coppinger, Solidarity - People Before Profit - said the loss of her seat was not totally unexpected.
paCopyright: pa
But she told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme that it was "critical" that Sinn Féin and the Green Party rule out any government arrangement with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, adding that it is important to have a socialist voice in the Dáil.
Irish election as it stands
Counting complete in 13 of 39 constituencies
Counting resumes in 26 constituencies
78 out of 160 seats filled
Sinn Féin in front with 29 seats
Talks turn to forming next government
'The Shinners take it all?'
Ah Abba... is this the headline of the Irish election?
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme that her first
job of work, which she started on Sunday, “is to establish with other parties
whether or not there are the numbers to deliver a government without Fianna
Fáil or Fine Gael".
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
On Sunday evening, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said it would be "challenging" to form a government.
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin did not rule out working with Sinn Féin, but said "significant incompatibilities" still existed.
DUP leader calls SF surge 'a protest vote'
DUP leader Arlene
Foster says the election was about domestic policies and it appears younger
voters flocked to Sinn Féin in a “protest vote”.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The Northern Ireland first minister told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme that the Stormont administration will work with whoever forms the government in the Republic of Ireland.
Of course, those superlatives are being spoken by Sinn Féin politicians and activists to describe their party's surge.
But they are also coming from the lips and pens of political analysts, as they assess how Mary Lou McDonald's party has loosened the decades-long grip of the two parties which have dominated Irish governments.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Storm Ciara can't wait for the election to blow over
Woah, we're (nearly) half way there
Counting is complete in 13 of the 39 constituencies with 78 of the 160 seats filled.
Sinn Féin is currently out in front with 29 seats.
Cabinet ministers Shane Ross, Mary Mitchell O'Connor and Regina Doherty are among those to lose their seats.
Day two stock take
BBC Ireland correspondent Chris Page gives his analysis of the state of play as counting resumes in the Irish general election.
Call for 'a socialist voice' in the Dáil
Ruth Coppinger, Solidarity - People Before Profit - said the loss of her seat was not totally unexpected.
But she told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme that it was "critical" that Sinn Féin and the Green Party rule out any government arrangement with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, adding that it is important to have a socialist voice in the Dáil.
Irish election as it stands
'The Shinners take it all?'
Ah Abba... is this the headline of the Irish election?
'Hardly a stunning endorsement'
"One quarter of the vote is hardly a stunning endorsement of the idea there should be a border poll," Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP, tells BBC NI's Nolan Show.
All smiles for Sinn Féin at Stormont
Number crunching
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme that her first job of work, which she started on Sunday, “is to establish with other parties whether or not there are the numbers to deliver a government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael".
On Sunday evening, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said it would be "challenging" to form a government.
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin did not rule out working with Sinn Féin, but said "significant incompatibilities" still existed.
DUP leader calls SF surge 'a protest vote'
DUP leader Arlene Foster says the election was about domestic policies and it appears younger voters flocked to Sinn Féin in a “protest vote”.
The Northern Ireland first minister told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme that the Stormont administration will work with whoever forms the government in the Republic of Ireland.
'A seismic break for two-party system
Chris Page
BBC News Ireland correspondent
"Seismic", "historic", "momentous" - those are the sorts of words which are being used to describe the results in the Irish general election.
Of course, those superlatives are being spoken by Sinn Féin politicians and activists to describe their party's surge.
But they are also coming from the lips and pens of political analysts, as they assess how Mary Lou McDonald's party has loosened the decades-long grip of the two parties which have dominated Irish governments.