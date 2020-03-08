Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak around the world.
The
headlines so far are:
Italy has placed strict travel restrictions on the region of Lombardy and 14 other provinces in a bid to
control the spread of the virus. Other drastic measures have been announced for the rest of the country
including the closure of schools, museums, theatres and cinemas and the suspension of weddings and
funerals. We have more details here
A cruise ship quarantined off the coast of San Francisco because of an outbreak of coronavirus has been
given permission to dock in nearby Oakland. All 3,533 passengers and crew are to be tested. So far 21 out of 45 people tested on board have the virus
China has reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus infections since January - an indication
that the spread there is slowing
At least six people have died following the collapse of a five-storey hotel in China's south-eastern
coastal city of Quanzhou. The hotel was being used to quarantine people suspected of having coronavirus
Live Reporting
By David Walker and Matthew Davis
All times stated are UK
More countries report first cases
Colombia, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Malta, the Maldives and Paraguay have all reported their first cases of the virus.
In Bulgaria, the centre for infectious diseases said two men from the northern city of Pleven and two women from the central city of Gabrovo had tested positive.
Paraguay said a 32-year-old man who arrived from Ecuador was its first Covid-19 patient.
Grand Princess sails towards Oakland
More now on the cruise ship Grand Princess. California Governor Gavin Newsom gave permission for the ship to dock to the port city of Oakland later on Sunday, US media report.
Princess Cruises said “guests who require acute medical treatment" and hospital treatment would disembark first and be taken to “medical facilities in California”.
Congressman Joaquin Castro said he understood some would be taken to Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas.
Sunday's live coverage begins
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak around the world.
The headlines so far are: