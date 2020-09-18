Many European countries are preparing to implement new
measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, as the World Health Organization warns
of a “very serious situation”.
Along with the UK, the governments of France, Spain and the Netherlands
are all expected to announce new restrictions.
In the Spanish capital Madrid, where many of
the country’s new cases have been reported, health officials have warned that the
regional healthcare system is coming under serious pressure from Covid-19 patients.
France,
meanwhile, is expected to bring in new measures for major cities, including Lyon and Nice.
During this time, schools and most workplaces would be kept open. No final decision has yet been made.
Meanwhile, new local lockdown rules are set to be brought in for Lancashire, with the exception of Blackpool, the BBC understands. And nearly two million people in north-east England are now living under tightened restrictions, which came into force today.
The government’s chief scientific adviser and medical officer warn there could be a significant number of deaths by the end of October without further interventions.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and thank you for joining us for another day of Covid-19 live coverage.
As confirmed
coronavirus cases across the world pass 30 million, here are the main headlines:
The
UK government is considering new measures for the whole of England - including
closing hospitality venues – as cases rapidly rise. Schools and most workplaces would be kept open under the plan, but no final decision has been made
France
and other European countries like Spain are also imposing new restrictions as the
continent tries to halt a spike in infections amid fears hospitals could once again see huge numbers of seriously ill patients
US
Democratic candidate Joe Biden has described President Donald Trump’s
response to the pandemic as “close to criminal”. Trump recently admitted to downplaying
the scale of the coronavirus threat
Israel’s
second nationwide lockdown comes into force later today. It’s the first rich country to implement another shutdown
Live Reporting
Edited by Kevin Ponniah
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
EPACopyright: EPA ReutersCopyright: Reuters
- The
UK government is considering new measures for the whole of England - including
closing hospitality venues – as cases rapidly rise. Schools and most workplaces would be kept open under the plan, but no final decision has been made
- France
and other European countries like Spain are also imposing new restrictions as the
continent tries to halt a spike in infections amid fears hospitals could once again see huge numbers of seriously ill patients
- US
Democratic candidate Joe Biden has described President Donald Trump’s
response to the pandemic as “close to criminal”. Trump recently admitted to downplaying
the scale of the coronavirus threat
- Israel’s
second nationwide lockdown comes into force later today. It’s the first rich country to implement another shutdown
Europe tackles 'alarming' case rise
Many European countries are preparing to implement new measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, as the World Health Organization warns of a “very serious situation”.
Along with the UK, the governments of France, Spain and the Netherlands are all expected to announce new restrictions.
In the Spanish capital Madrid, where many of the country’s new cases have been reported, health officials have warned that the regional healthcare system is coming under serious pressure from Covid-19 patients.
France, meanwhile, is expected to bring in new measures for major cities, including Lyon and Nice.
On Thursday, the WHO’s Europe regional director HansKluge said 300,000 new infections were reported across Europe last week, with the numbers exceeding those seen during the first peak in March.
"Although these numbers reflect more comprehensive testing, it also shows alarming rates of transmission across the region," he said.
England-wide 'circuit break' being considered
The UK government is considering new England-wide coronavirus measures that could see hospitality businesses being forced to close, or have their opening hours limited.
According to the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg, a short period of national rules - a “circuit break” for a few weeks - could be announced soon.
During this time, schools and most workplaces would be kept open. No final decision has yet been made.
Meanwhile, new local lockdown rules are set to be brought in for Lancashire, with the exception of Blackpool, the BBC understands. And nearly two million people in north-east England are now living under tightened restrictions, which came into force today.
The government’s chief scientific adviser and medical officer warn there could be a significant number of deaths by the end of October without further interventions.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and thank you for joining us for another day of Covid-19 live coverage.
As confirmed coronavirus cases across the world pass 30 million, here are the main headlines: