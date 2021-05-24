EU says Belarus flight stop 'international scandal'

The detention of journalist Roman Protasevich will be one of the items on the agenda for tonight’s
EU meeting.
The EU has already summoned the Belarusian ambassador to inform
him of the bloc's "firm condemnation", but what measures
could it take in response?
A
number of countries, including Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, have already
called for restrictions on Belarusian air traffic, while Poland
has called for all flights between the EU and Belarus to be suspended until the
journalist is released
The EU could also tighten the sanctions imposed in response to
President Lukashenko’s crackdown on the opposition following last year’s
disputed presidential election
UK orders flights to avoid Belarus
UK flights have been asked to avoid Belarusian airspace in the
wake of the plane diversion.
UK transport minister Grant Shapps tweeted on Monday that he
had instructed the Civil Aviation Authority to request airlines to make the move “in
order to keep passengers safe”. The operating permit for the Belarusian national airline Belavia has also been suspended.
Belarus’ decision to divert the flight to Minsk has prompted
international fury. EU leaders are due to discuss their response to what the
union's executive called a "hijacking" and the US state department
said was "a shocking act".
Thanks for joining our live coverage. Several Western
countries have condemned Belarus for diverting a commercial flight to
arrest an opposition journalist, Roman Protasevich. Here are some of the latest
updates:
The 26-year-old was travelling on a Ryanair flight
from Greece to Lithuania when the incident took place. His plane was intercepted
over Belarusian airspace and ordered to land in the capital, Minsk
After it touched down, passengers disembarked
and police arrested Mr Protasevich, who has been living in exile in Lithuania
since 2019
He is a former editor of Nexta, a
key news outlet for political opposition during last year’s elections in
Belarus. The election, won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, is
widely believed to have been rigged
Belarusian state media report that President
Lukashenko personally gave the order for Mr Protasevich’s arrest
The incident has been sharply criticised across
the EU, with widespread calls for him to be released. EU leaders expect to discuss the issue at a summit in Brussels today, and Nato ambassadors will be
meeting tomorrow to discuss further action
BreakingLatvia and Belarus expel each others' diplomats
Latvian authorities have said they are expelling Belarus's ambassadors and diplomats from the country, after Belarus did exactly the same to Latvia's diplomatic staff.
A statement from Latvia's foreign ministry said that on Monday, Belarus summoned Latvia's ambassador in Minsk and gave him 24 hours to leave. Other staff have 48 hours to pack their bags.
Latvia is now doing the same, the statement said. The two countries share a border.
How will the EU respond?
Thanks for joining our live coverage. Several Western countries have condemned Belarus for diverting a commercial flight to arrest an opposition journalist, Roman Protasevich. Here are some of the latest updates: