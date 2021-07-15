Record rainfall has hit western Europe causing severe flooding. Germany has been hardest hit, with more than forty people killed. Neighbouring Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium have all been inundated too. Many people are missing - and there's more rain forecast.
Live Reporting
Edited by Tom Spender
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Welcome to our live page coverage
Record rainfall has hit western Europe causing severe flooding. Germany has been hardest hit, with more than forty people killed. Neighbouring Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium have all been inundated too. Many people are missing - and there's more rain forecast.
Follow our live page for the latest updates.