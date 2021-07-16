Firefighters stand at a damaged area of the village of Schuld in the district of Ahrweiler after heavy flooding of the river Ahr, in Schuld, Germany, 15 July 2021.
Hundreds missing in Germany as more rain forecast

Hugo Bachega

  1. Devastation caused by floods in pictures

    Rescue workers search for missing people in the German town of Bad Neuenahr
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Rescue workers search for missing people in the German town of Bad Neuenahr
    The Rhine river flooded the German city of Cologne on Thursday
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The Rhine river flooded the German city of Cologne on Thursday
    Cars were overturned in the streets of the Belgian city of Verviers
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Cars were overturned in the streets of the Belgian city of Verviers
    The floods have caused devastation, leaving thousands without power
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: The floods have caused devastation, leaving thousands without power

  2. Map of most severely affected areas

    Communities in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands have been badly hit by floods caused by record rainfall.

    Major rivers have burst their banks. The map below shows us the most severely affected areas.

    Map of worst-affected areas by floods
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Welcome to our live coverage

    Welcome to our live coverage of the deadly floods in western Europe, caused by record rainfall. We'll bring you the latest developments, analysis from BBC correspondents and experts, and eyewitnesses' stories from the worst-hit areas.

    Here are the main headlines so far:

    • At least 80 people have died and hundreds are reported missing in Germany
    • Emergency services have resumed their search efforts, while the German army has been using helicopters to rescue people from rooftops
    • An overflow at the Ruhr dam in the early hours of Friday prompted the evacuation of villages in the Eifel district
    • Neighbouring Belgium has confirmed at least 11 deaths
    • The Netherlands is also badly affected, with further flooding reported in Luxembourg and Switzerland
