Channel rescue operation after dozens of migrants drown

Back to the UK PM, who was speaking after chairing Cobra. Boris Johnson admits efforts so far to stem the flow of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats "haven't been enough".

"What this shows is that the gangs who are sending people to sea in these dangerous crafts will literally stop at nothing.

"But what I'm afraid it also shows is that the operation that is being conducted by our friends on the beaches, supported as you know with £54m from the UK to help patrol the beaches, the technical support we've been giving, they haven't been enough.

"Our offer is to increase our support but also to work together with our partners on the beaches concerned, on the launching grounds for these boats.

"That's something I hope will be acceptable now in view of what has happened.

"Because there is no doubt at all that the gangs concerned, unless they are shown that their business model won't work, that they can't simply get people over the Channel from France to the UK, they will continue to deceive people, to put people's lives at risk and, as I say, to get away with murder."