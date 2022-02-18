Reuters Copyright: Reuters President Putin will oversee the drills planned for Saturday Image caption: President Putin will oversee the drills planned for Saturday

Russia has just announced major exercises on 19 February that will involve ballistic and cruise missile launches, the defence ministry is quoted as saying by local media.

Russia's nuclear triad forces will also be involved, according to Ria Novosti news agency.

The ministry says the drills - which will be overseen by President Vladimir Putin - were "planned in advance".

Russia's joint drills with Belarus are due to finish on 20 February, while firing exercises in the Black Sea are set to end a day earlier.