Multiple rocket launchers being fire during the Allied Resolve 2022 joint military drills by Belarusian and Russian troops
Live

Putin to oversee massive new Russia military drills

preview
2,454
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Toby Luckhurst

All times stated are UK

  1. Russia to stage ballistic missile drills

    Vladimir Putin
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: President Putin will oversee the drills planned for Saturday

    Russia has just announced major exercises on 19 February that will involve ballistic and cruise missile launches, the defence ministry is quoted as saying by local media.

    Russia's nuclear triad forces will also be involved, according to Ria Novosti news agency.

    The ministry says the drills - which will be overseen by President Vladimir Putin - were "planned in advance".

    Russia's joint drills with Belarus are due to finish on 20 February, while firing exercises in the Black Sea are set to end a day earlier.

  2. Is Russia going to invade Ukraine?

    The US believes Russia could invade Ukraine any day now. Nato says the country has a “massive invasion force” ready to attack from the north, south and east. Russia insists it doesn’t want to invade – but has gathered at least 130,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders in recent weeks.

    Is Russia going to invade Ukraine? Why would it want to, and what would happen if it did?

    You can read our explainer with everything you need to know here

    Graphic showing Russian forces near Ukraine
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Russia-Belarus summit as massive drills continue

    Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko (left) and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Photo: September 2021
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Lukashenko (left) has made a number of visits to Russia in recent months to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin

    Meanwhile in Moscow, Russian leader Vladimir Putin is meeting his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, as their forces continue massive joint exercises near Belarus's border with Ukraine.

    Lukashenko has said they will decide whether Russian troops will stay in Belarus after the drills that are due to finish on 20 February.

    The exercises have heightened concerns that Russia may be preparing to invade Ukraine - a claim repeatedly denied by Moscow.

  4. US-Russian defence ministers to speak on Friday

    Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu at a news conference
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will speak to his US counterpart on Friday

    Russian officials have told local media that Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will speak with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday.

    Russia's Defence Ministry said the call followed a request by Austin and comes amid attempts by US officials to lower tensions as intelligence officials warned that an invasion could begin at any moment.

    It follows calls from President Joe Biden, who urged US officials to continue pursuing diplomatic solutions to the crisis on Thursday.

    Biden will speak to allied leaders later today, including the UK, France, Germany, Canada, and other Nato members.

    Elsewhere, US officials confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Europe late next week.

    State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that Blinken had made clear to Russian officials that the only way to resolve the crisis on its western border was through diplomacy and had agreed to meet Lavrov in person.

    However, he warned that Blinken has emphasised that the meeting was contingent on Russia refraining from launching an invasion of Ukraine in the meantime.

  5. Latest this morning…

    Here are some of the latest developments in this fast moving story you may have missed overnight:

    • German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock accused Russia of making "Cold War demands" and of "challenging fundamental principles of the European peace order".
    • It comes after US President Joe Biden warned of the imminent possibility of a Russian false flag attack to create a pretext for war.
    • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said such an attack could take many forms, including "a fabricated so-called terrorist bombing inside Russia, the invented discovery of a mass grave, a staged drone strike against civilians, or a fake - even a real - attack using chemical weapons”.
    • Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels in the country's east continued to accuse each other of shelling and other ceasefire violations on Friday. Such breaks in the area's years-long ceasefire are not uncommon.
    • Elsewhere, diplomacy has continued between Russian and western leaders. On Thursday Russia sent a formal response to US proposals for negotiation in the crisis which offered a potential route to diplomacy, but warned the US had still failed to address its security concerns.
    • Meanwhile, senior security officials, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Vice-President Kamala Harris, are gathering in Munich on Friday for the annual security conference, sometimes called “Davos for defence”. Russia has refused to send a delegation for the first time since 1999.
    • And Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko is in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

  6. Thanks for joining us

    Good morning and thank you for joining our live coverage of the Ukraine crisis. We’ll be bringing you updates of all the latest developments throughout the day.

Back to top