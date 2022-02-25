The Russian invasion of Ukraine rolls on as countries around the world impose new sanctions against Moscow.

If you're just joining us, or catching up on events, here's the latest:

Night has fallen and a curfew is in effect in the capital of Kyiv after the first full day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces moved quickly across Ukrainian territory on several different fronts on Thursday, with gunfire, explosions and aerial combat reported across the country

Fighting broke out at key locations, including at an airfield near the capital that was seized by Russian troops and which Ukrainian forces claimed to have re-taken

Russian forces, however, took control of Chernobyl, site of the 1986 nuclear disaster and a place that remains radioactive to this day - prompting significant concern from international nuclear watchdogs

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to continue fighting, saying that "a new iron curtain" is falling into place - and his job is to make sure his country remains on the western side

He also said that 137 Ukrainian citizens have been killed - both soldiers and civilians - in the first day of combat

A general mobilisation has been ordered, meaning all Ukrainians who can carry arms have been urged to defend their homeland

Western nations have stepped up financial sanctions on Russia's banks and high-ranking officials, with the US cutting off high-tech exports to Russia - but Nato nations will not send troops to Ukraine

The sanctions also target Russian elites, leading a White House adviser to declare: "Those who shared in the Kremlin's corrupt games and stored their wealth in yachts and luxury condos and fancy cars will now share in the pain of these measures"

The US has ordered 7,000 additional troops to Europe - saying the deployment to Germany was intended to "reassure Nato allies" in the region

Meanwhile, anti-war protests and demonstrations in support of Ukraine have been held in cities across Europe - and also in Russia, despite a crackdown that has resulted in more than 700 arrests

Amid all the fighting, the United Nations estimates that more than 100,000 people have already fled their homes, and border guards at neighbouring countries such as Poland, Hungary and Moldova have seen migrant families arrive

