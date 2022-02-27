There have been multiple reports in the past half an hour that an oil depot in Vasylkiv, a city in the Kyiv region, has been hit by a Russian rocket.

Local media reported both the city's mayor Nataliia Balasynovych, as well as Ukaine government adviser Anton Geraschenko, have confirmed the hit.

Footage on social media shows huge flames billowing from the terminal. The BBC has not verified these clips.