Updates from BBC correspondents in Ukraine: Orla Guerin on the road, Sarah Rainsford in Dnipro, Fergal Keane in Lviv, and Lyse Doucet, Paul Adams, Nick Beake & James Waterhouse in Kyiv

  1. Oil depot hit outside Kyiv - reports

    There have been multiple reports in the past half an hour that an oil depot in Vasylkiv, a city in the Kyiv region, has been hit by a Russian rocket.

    Local media reported both the city's mayor Nataliia Balasynovych, as well as Ukaine government adviser Anton Geraschenko, have confirmed the hit.

    Footage on social media shows huge flames billowing from the terminal. The BBC has not verified these clips.

  2. Russia closes airspace to Baltic countries

    Earlier on Saturday, the Baltic nations of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania announced they would close their airspace to Russian aircraft.

    The UK, Germany and other countries have already done the same.

    Russia has reciprocated.

    On Saturday, federal air transport agency Rosaviati said it will shut down its own airspace to Latvian, Lithuanian, Estonian and Slovenian carriers.

    It has already barred flights from Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic too.

    The restrictions will include transit flights.

  3. Welcome to our continued coverage

    Welcome back to our continued coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.

    It is approaching 03:00 in Kyiv on 27 February, 2022 and after midnight in London.

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, and in the last half hour, reports of blasts in the capital city of Kyiv have been widely circulating.

    Please follow our live coverage as we bring you the latest from Ukraine and around the world.

