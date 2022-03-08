Japan unveiled a third round of sanctions against Russia and Belarus in connection with the situation in Ukraine, according to its Ministry of Finance.

This latest package sees personal sanctions being placed against another 20 Russians - some of whom include deputy chiefs of staff for President Vladamir Putin's administration, deputy chairmen of the state parliament, the head of the Chechen Republic and executives of companies with close ties to the government such as Volga Group, Transneft and Wagner.

Twelve Belarusian citizens were also targeted, along with two more Russian and 12 Belarusian organizations.

Japan also imposed a ban on the export of oil refining equipment to Russia and general-purpose items bound for Belarus that could be used by its military, said the Japanese foreign ministry.