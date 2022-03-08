Live
UN calls for civilians to be given safe passage
viewing this page
Updates from BBC correspondents in Ukraine and the region: Jeremy Bowen, Orla Guerin, Lyse Doucet and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Sarah Rainsford in Dnipro, and Fergal Keane and Joel Gunter in Lviv
Live Reporting
Edited by Tessa Wong
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
-
The UN humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, has called on Ukraine and Russia to ensure safe passage for civilians fleeing fighting
-
Russian shelling is still preventing the evacuation of civilians from besieged cities such as Kyiv, Mariupol, Sumy and Kharkiv, Ukraine says
-
Russian state media said they were ready to re-open humanitarian corridors on Tuesday morning
-
Ukraine had earlier rejected a Russian proposal to allow civilians to escape after it emerged many of the routes would only lead to Russia or its ally Belarus
-
A third round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks ends with little agreement - a fourth round will take place on Tuesday
-
Ukraine and Russian foreign ministers are also due to meet later this Thursday in Turkey
Japan slaps more sanctions on Russian officials
Japan unveiled a third round of sanctions against Russia and Belarus in connection with the situation in Ukraine, according to its Ministry of Finance.
This latest package sees personal sanctions being placed against another 20 Russians - some of whom include deputy chiefs of staff for President Vladamir Putin's administration, deputy chairmen of the state parliament, the head of the Chechen Republic and executives of companies with close ties to the government such as Volga Group, Transneft and Wagner.
Twelve Belarusian citizens were also targeted, along with two more Russian and 12 Belarusian organizations.
Japan also imposed a ban on the export of oil refining equipment to Russia and general-purpose items bound for Belarus that could be used by its military, said the Japanese foreign ministry.
Children reported dead in assault on Sumy suburb
We earlier reported that children are among the victims from aerial attacks on the city of Sumy and its surrounding suburbs late on Monday, according to a local Ukrainian military official.
Dmytro Zhyvytsky, who leads the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said in a video posted on Facebook that after 23:00 local time Russian warplanes carried out strikes on the north-eastern city.
"Unfortunately, children are among those killed." Zhyvytsky said, adding that more than 10 people were killed.
The BBC could not independently verify the claims.
"The kids are being killed," he wrote in a Facebook post, sharing video of the reported attack.
"We will never forgive this!" he later added.
UN urges Russia, Ukraine to provide safe passage for civilians
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths called on Ukraine and Russia to ensure safe passage for civilians fleeing fighting and for the delivery of humanitarian aid into areas of active hostilities.
The UN and its partners have provided food to hundreds of thousands of people, but the security situation has made it difficult to reach certain areas.
The statement comes as both sides lobbed accusations at each other of preventing civilians from safely leaving.
Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN accused Russia of shelling humanitarian corridors - blocking civilians from fleeing to Europe and preventing the delivery of life saving aid.
But Russia’s ambassador to the UN denied the allegations, claiming without substantiation that it was Ukraine that was denying safe passage.
Mr Griffiths told members of the UN Security Council that his office had sent a team to Moscow to work on better humanitarian aid efforts in hopes of reaching the most vulnerable in Ukraine.
Moscow ready to provide humanitarian corridors: Russia state media
Russia will declare a "silence regime" and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors in Ukraine at 10:00 Moscow time (07:00 GMT), said Russian state media reports.
They are quoting Russian defence ministry officials as saying this will be done to evacuate civilians from the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.
Most of the evacuation routes offered by Moscow are to Russia - a condition previously described as unacceptable by the government in Kyiv. Ukraine has not publicly commented on the new Russian initiative.
Each of several previous evacuation attempts failed, with the warring sides blaming each other.
Russian invasion enters another day
Welcome to our continued live page coverage. Here's the latest as we begin the thirteenth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: