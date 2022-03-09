handout Copyright: handout

More from Zelensky's address about the Russian air strike that hit a maternity and children's hospital in the city of Mariupol, injuring at least 17 people.

"What kind of country is this - the Russian Federation, which is afraid of hospitals and maternity hospitals and destroys them?" President Zelensky asks in his latest video address from Kyiv.

"Did someone in the maternity hospital abuse Russian-speakers? What was that? Was it the 'denazification' of the hospital?" he continues.

"It is beyond atrocities already. Everything that the invaders are doing to Mariupol is beyond atrocities already," says Zelensky.

"Today, we must be united in condemning this war crime of Russia, which reflects all the evil that the invaders brought to our land."

He goes on to call the attack on the maternity hospital "final proof... that the genocide of Ukrainians is taking place."

