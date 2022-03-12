The Ukrainian government says that Russian attacks have prevented people from escaping the southern port city of Mariupol again.

Conditions in the city are becoming increasingly desperate.

The authorities have said that more than 1,500 people have been killed in Mariupol and those who are left face freezing temperatures.

The city currently experiences limited to no power, and little food and water.

In his latest video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia for trapping people in the city and refusing to allow the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian aid.

Zelensky added that fewer evacuations had taken place from four key cities in recent days because of the constant barrage of Russian artillery