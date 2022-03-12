Live
Ukraine accuses Russia of preventing evacuation
Updates from BBC correspondents in Ukraine: Jeremy Bowen, Orla Guerin, Lyse Doucet and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Sarah Rainsford in Dnipro, and Yalda Hakim in Lviv
Updates from BBC correspondents in Ukraine: Jeremy Bowen, Orla Guerin, Lyse Doucet and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Sarah Rainsford in Dnipro, and Yalda Hakim in Lviv
The Ukrainian government says that Russian attacks have prevented people from escaping the southern port city of Mariupol again.
Conditions in the city are becoming increasingly desperate.
The authorities have said that more than 1,500 people have been killed in Mariupol and those who are left face freezing temperatures.
The city currently experiences limited to no power, and little food and water.
In his latest video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia for trapping people in the city and refusing to allow the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian aid.
Zelensky added that fewer evacuations had taken place from four key cities in recent days because of the constant barrage of Russian artillery
What Chinese people are hearing about Ukraine
Posts expressing partisan views have been removed on a daily basis - both for and against Russian military action.
"No-one dares to stand with Ukraine right now," wrote one person on Weibo, China's Twitter equivalent. "It's all one-sided support for Russia."
This was removed along with many others like it, according to Free Weibo, a platform which tracks Chinese censorship online.
Social-media platforms in China receive constant guidance from the government on how to deal with specific content and are under pressure to follow this.
Official and mainstream media carry regular reports on the situation in Ukraine but have stopped short of calling Russia's actions a "war" or "invasion".
Doublethink Lab, which has been tracking disinformation attempts in real time, has pointed out the Chinese media are "regularly quoting disinformation and conspiracy theories from Russian sources".
False claims, such as that the Ukrainians set fire to their own nuclear plant, are repeated by Chinese media with little attempt to challenge them.
There is also very little reporting on the resistance from the Ukraine side nor the wider Western response to Russia's invasion.
How China is censoring online discussion of the war
Foreign fighters may be recruited to Russian cause
Frank Gardner
BBC Security Correspondent
This war is going badly for both sides. Ukraine’s cities are being pummeled by Russian shellfire, while Moscow’s army is still making only slow progress, hampered by the strength of Ukrainian resistance and its own poor logistics and tactical decisions.
Russia has now lost a third Major-General - a sign, say defence analysts, of the risks they’re having to take to keep their troops moving forward.
President Putin has backed moves to recruit from the Middle East to fight alongside Russian-backed forces.
A senior US official has previously accused Moscow of trying to enlist fighters from Syria – a country whose leader relied on support from the Kremlin during its civil war.
There is also a real prospect of Chechen fighters being amongst the assaulting troops.
Russia fought two wars in Chechnya to prevent it breaking away, but today Chechen soldiers are loyal to Moscow and have a fearsome reputation.
Meanwhile, the giant armoured convoy that has sat for days north of Kyiv has now moved closer to the capital.
Russian forces are attempting to close in on the city in a pincer movement. Ukrainians say they are ready to defend it.
Russian operations around Kyiv 'largely stalled': ISW
The Institute for the Study of War said Russian operations around Kyiv "remained largely stalled over the past 24 hours" to "resupply and refit frontline units".
But the institute added: "Uncoordinated and sporadic Russian offensive operations against major Ukrainian cities support the Ukrainian General Staff’s assessment that Russian forces face growing morale and supply issues and have lost the initiative."
It shared a map on Twitter (below) that shows Russia advancing towards the west of Ukraine.
In addition to this, the institute said President Putin "is reportedly conducting an internal purge of general offers and intelligence personnel" in an attempt to recalibrate Russia's war effort "to sustain combat operations far longer than the Kremlin initially planned".