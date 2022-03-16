Live
Moscow fury over Biden 'war criminal' gibe
Updates from BBC correspondents in Ukraine: Jeremy Bowen, Orla Guerin, Lyse Doucet and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Andrew Harding in Odesa, Sarah Rainsford in Uman and Yalda Hakim, Jonah Fisher and Hugo Bachega in Lviv
Russian ballerina who criticised war quits Bolshoi
Russian prima ballerina Olga Smirnova has left the Bolshoi Ballet, Russia's internationally renowned company, after saying she is "against war with all the fibres of my soul".
She joins the Dutch National Ballet, which describes her as one of the Bolshoi's leading stars, and that it had become "untenable" for her to continue working in Russia after she condemned the invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier this month, she said on Telegram: "I never thought I would be ashamed of Russia, I have always been proud of talented Russian people, of our cultural and athletic achievements. But now I feel that a line has been drawn that separates the before and the after.
"It hurts that people are dying, that people are losing the roofs over their heads or are forced to abandon their homes."
You can read more about Smirnova's move here.
Russia using older, less precise weapons, says UK
The UK's Ministry of Defence has released its latest update on Russia's military, saying that it has probably had to resort to using older and less precise weapons, which are more likely to result in civilian casualties.
It adds that Russia probably resorted to using these weapons as a result of failing to achieve its military objectives.
So far the UN has confirmed the deaths of 729 civilians in Ukraine, though the actual number is expected to be far higher.
Mayor freed in prisoner exchange, says Ukraine official
The mayor of Melitopol, who was reportedly kidnapped by Russian forces five days ago, was freed after Ukraine agreed to exchange nine captured Russian soldiers for him, according to a senior Ukrainian presidential aide.
The capture of Ivan Federov - the leader of one of the first cities captured by Russia - led President Zelensky to accuse Russia of starting a "new stage of terror".
The Russian soldiers exchanged had all been born between 2002-03, making them "actually children", Zelensky press aide Darya Zarivnaya said in a televised address.
Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian presidential aides said that Federov had been released after an "operation", but did not provide further details.