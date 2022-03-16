Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Russian prima ballerina Olga Smirnova Image caption: Russian prima ballerina Olga Smirnova

Russian prima ballerina Olga Smirnova has left the Bolshoi Ballet, Russia's internationally renowned company, after saying she is "against war with all the fibres of my soul".

She joins the Dutch National Ballet, which describes her as one of the Bolshoi's leading stars, and that it had become "untenable" for her to continue working in Russia after she condemned the invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, she said on Telegram: "I never thought I would be ashamed of Russia, I have always been proud of talented Russian people, of our cultural and athletic achievements. But now I feel that a line has been drawn that separates the before and the after.

"It hurts that people are dying, that people are losing the roofs over their heads or are forced to abandon their homes."

