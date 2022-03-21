The UN Secretary General says the rush to use fossil fuels because of the war in Ukraine is "madness" and threatens global climate targets.

The invasion of Ukraine has seen rapid rises in the prices of coal, oil and gas as countries scramble to replace Russian sources.

But Antonio Guterres warns these short-term measures might "close the window" on the Paris climate goals.

Europe and the UK and other countries are looking to cut their reliance on Russian oil and gas this year. Many are turning to coal or imports of liquefied natural gas as alternative sources.

"Countries could become so consumed by the immediate fossil fuel supply gap that they neglect or knee-cap policies to cut fossil fuel use," Guterres says.

"This is madness. Addiction to fossil fuels is mutually assured destruction."

