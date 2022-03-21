Live
Ukraine refuses to surrender as fighting intensifies
Updates from BBC correspondents in Ukraine: Jeremy Bowen, Orla Guerin, Lyse Doucet and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Andrew Harding in Odesa, Wyre Davies in Dnipro, Quentin Sommerville in Kharkiv, and Jonah Fisher and Hugo Bachega in Lviv
Edited by Jude Sheerin
All times stated are UK
Fossil fuel rush because of war is madness - UN chief
The UN Secretary General says the rush to use fossil fuels because of the war in Ukraine is "madness" and threatens global climate targets.
The invasion of Ukraine has seen rapid rises in the prices of coal, oil and gas as countries scramble to replace Russian sources.
But Antonio Guterres warns these short-term measures might "close the window" on the Paris climate goals.
Europe and the UK and other countries are looking to cut their reliance on Russian oil and gas this year. Many are turning to coal or imports of liquefied natural gas as alternative sources.
"Countries could become so consumed by the immediate fossil fuel supply gap that they neglect or knee-cap policies to cut fossil fuel use," Guterres says.
"This is madness. Addiction to fossil fuels is mutually assured destruction."
Ukraine journalists 'arrested in Melitopol'
Russian troops have arrested journalists of a local publication in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region and blocked its website, the Ostro news website has reported.
According to Ostro, several journalists of the Melitopolski Vidomosti newspaper were arrested and taken to an unknown location by armed men.
"Armed people entered the houses of Melitopolski Vidomosti newspaper journalists Olha Olkhovska and Lyubov Chayka, publisher Mykhaylo Kumok and copy editor Yevheniya Boryan. They arrested them and took them in an unknown direction," the website quoted other journalists of the newspaper as saying.
Representatives of the MV media holding, which owns Melitopolski Vidomosti, have called on the Ukrainian leadership and international community to help secure the release of their colleagues.
Zelensky wants Putin meeting - what are the chances?
Lyse Doucet
Chief International Correspondent
President Zelensky has asked repeatedly to meet Vladimir Putin - as far back as January in fact, long before the invasion began.
"I believe that without this meeting it is impossible to fully understand what they are ready for in order to stop the war," Zelensky said on Monday.
The Ukrainian president has often said that even if there's a 1% chance of ending the war, he will take it.
But Turkish and Israeli officials who have been involved in mediating between the warring sides say there appears to be no chance of a one-to-one meeting between Zelensky and Putin.
The Russian leader has insisted all along that his military campaign is going to plan and that the Russian war aims will be met.
Explosions hitting the Ukrainian capital are getting louder and closer than before, but there is still no movement of Russian troops inside Kyiv. Instead, the Russians are said to be consolidating around the capital - nearly a month since the launch of the invasion.
This is a week of intense diplomacy. US President Joe Biden travels to Europe to meet allies.
But will any of this make President Putin change his mind? It hasn't yet.
No EU army, says foreign affairs chief
Jessica Parker
BBC News, Brussels
“We don’t want to create a European army,” the EU’s foreign affairs chief has said.
Josep Borrell was speaking after foreign and defence ministers approved a document known as the Strategic Compass.
It includes plans to develop “EU Rapid Deployment Capacity” that could allow the bloc to “swiftly deploy up to 5,000 troops” for different types of crises.
“We’ll conduct live exercises together,” he said, which has never happened before.
Borrell emphasised member states have, and will still have, their own armies but said countries must work more closely together.
He added Nato was still "the cornerstone of the territorial defence of Europe”.
White House warns of possible Russian cyber-attacks
Gordon Corera
Security correspondent, BBC News
The White House has issued a fresh warning to US businesses of possible cyber-attacks from Russia.
In a statement, President Biden said his administration was reiterating previous warnings "based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks".
The White House said it was a "critical" moment to boost defences.
This is the latest in a series of warnings about possible fall-out in cyberspace from the conflict.
In particular, there have been concerns that Russia might retaliate for sanctions by hitting back at the US and Western economies through cyber-attacks.
But so far these attacks have not materialised.
But this latest warning does suggest US intelligence has seen some indications of Russian activity on computer networks that could be the prelude for some kind of attack – however, they acknowledge that this does not mean that such an attack will definitely take place.
The public warning may be designed to act as a deterrent.
US and UK cyber officials have both been briefing executives of major organisations over a period of months, especially those within critical infrastructure, to warn them of the risks and encourage them to ensure they have the best possible defences in place.