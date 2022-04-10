Today's vote is the first round of voting. If no candidate wins 50% of the vote - and polls suggest they won't - then the two candidates with most votes advance to the second round in two weeks' time.
How does the election work?
Bienvenue to our live coverage of the first round of the French presidential election.
Nearly 50 million people are eligible to elect a new president for the country. They have to decide which two out of a field of 12 candidates will go through to the second round on 24 April.
It is expected to be a close contest between the two front-runners - President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
At midday, turnout was about 25%, down slightly from the same point in the last poll in 2017.
There is decent spring weather over most of the country and queues outside polling stations, correspondents say.