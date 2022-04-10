Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Bienvenue to our live coverage of the first round of the French presidential election.

Nearly 50 million people are eligible to elect a new president for the country. They have to decide which two out of a field of 12 candidates will go through to the second round on 24 April.

It is expected to be a close contest between the two front-runners - President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

At midday, turnout was about 25%, down slightly from the same point in the last poll in 2017.

There is decent spring weather over most of the country and queues outside polling stations, correspondents say.