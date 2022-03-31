Russia is now a "lesser country" as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, says UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Speaking to Sky News, he added: "President Putin is not the force he used to be. He is now a man in a cage he built himself.

"His army is exhausted, he has suffered significant losses.

"The reputation of this great army of Russia has been trashed.

"He has not only got to live with the consequences of what he is doing to Ukraine, but he has also got to live with the consequences of what he has done to his own army."

Wallace says Russian forces appear to be regrouping and shifting their focus towards the south and east of Ukraine.

"We have seen it before. It always gets worse. It goes for more civilian attacks, more civilian areas."

He adds that international allies have agreed to supply more military equipment and "lethal aid" to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles and long-range artillery and ammunition.