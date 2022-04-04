Live
Russians trying to cover up war crimes - Zelensky
Updates from BBC correspondents: Jeremy Bowen and Yogita Limaye in Kyiv, Jonathan Beale and Tom Bateman in Zaporizhzhia, Hugo Bachega, Anna Foster and Emma Vardy in Lviv
More 300 civilians tortured and killed in Bucha, Zelensky claims
More from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been addressing the Ukrainian people from his office in Kyiv.
Zelensky accused Russian forces of killing and torturing more than 300 civilians in the formerly occupied city of Bucha, where evidence of alleged Russian war crimes have been discovered.
The BBC cannot independently verify this claim.
"We have just begun an investigation into all that the occupiers have done," Zelensky said.
"At present, there is information about more than three hundred people killed and tortured in Bucha alone. It is likely that the list of victims will be much larger when the whole city is checked. And this is only one city."
"There is already information that the number of victims of the occupiers may be even higher in Borodyanka and some other liberated cities," he went on.
"In many villages of the liberated districts of the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the occupiers did things that the locals had not seen even during the Nazi occupation 80 years ago. The occupiers will definitely bear responsibility for this."
Ukrainian President Zelensky to address UN on Tuesday
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will address an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday.
Speaking during his nightly address to the Ukrainian people, Zelensky said it is in Kyiv's interest to have an open and transparent investigation into the alleged killing of civilians in Bucha.
"I would like to emphasise that we are interested in the most complete, transparent investigation, the results of which will be known and explained to the entire international community," Zelensky said.