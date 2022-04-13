EPA Copyright: EPA

France has seized £20bn of Russian assets, including a villa on the French Riviera and 11 other properties belonging to Roman Abramovich, France 24 News reports.

Jersey in the Channel Islands has also frozen £5bn of assets belonging to Chelsea Football Club owner Abramovich.

Jersey police have been searching properties on the island linked to the billionaire, law officers said.

Abramovich was named as the island's most wealthy resident in 2018.

He was also sanctioned by the UK government last month as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.