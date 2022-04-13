Live
Russian flagship 'seriously damaged' after blast
Updates from BBC correspondents: Yogita Limaye, Mark Lowen, Joel Gunter and Anna Foster in Kyiv, Jonathan Beale in Donbas, Tom Bateman in Dnipro, Catherine Byaruhanga in Odesa, Dan Johnson and Toby Luckhurst in Lviv
France and Jersey freeze Abramovich assets
France has seized £20bn of Russian assets, including a villa on the French Riviera and 11 other properties belonging to Roman Abramovich, France 24 News reports.
Jersey in the Channel Islands has also frozen £5bn of assets belonging to Chelsea Football Club owner Abramovich.
Jersey police have been searching properties on the island linked to the billionaire, law officers said.
Abramovich was named as the island's most wealthy resident in 2018.
He was also sanctioned by the UK government last month as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine attention shows bias against black lives - WHO
The head of the World Health Organization says the world does not give equal attention to emergencies affecting black and white people.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said only a fraction of the help given to Ukraine went to other humanitarian crises.
Assisting Ukraine is "very important" because it "impacts the whole world", he said.
But Tigray province in Ethiopia, or Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria are not receiving the same attention, he added.
"I don't know if the world really gives equal attention to black and white lives," Mr Tedros told a news conference.
How European security is being reshaped
James Landale
Diplomatic correspondent
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is transforming European security. The Nato military alliance has been given new purpose and now – potentially – could get new members too.
Voters in Finland and Sweden have long cherished their non-aligned status. But now the mood is changing. A Finnish government report says Russia’s aggression has “fundamentally changed” the security environment.
And Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin says her government will decide within weeks whether to join the defensive umbrella that Nato provides. Her predecessor, Alexander Stubb, says the decision is a foregone conclusion.
Sweden is also looking at Nato in a new light. The country’s ruling Social Democrat Party is reviewing its long-standing opposition to joining the alliance.
Decisions by both countries are expected before a Nato summit in June. Russia has said repeatedly that any expansion of Nato would be considered a provocation and has warned there would be consequences.
Why arm shipments to Ukraine are increasing
Retired US four-star general Curtis Scaparrotti says the West is accelerating arms shipments to Ukraine.
Although the US and Nato previously hesitated to send armoured vehicles to avoid escalation, Scaparrotti says their thinking has changed in the past week.
BreakingRussia says ammo aboard famed warship detonated
Ammunition stockpiles aboard a Russian ship that was famously defied by Ukrainian troops early in the war have detonated, according to a statement from the Russian defence ministry.
A fire caused the explosion on the Moskva, the statement in Russian media said, adding that all sailors had evacuated beforehand.
The statement said: "The cruiser Moskva's ammunition has detonated as a result of a fire on the warship.
"The vessel is seriously damaged. The entire crew have been evacuated. The cause of the blaze is being investigated."
It did not specify the cause of the fire.
But earlier on Wednesday, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet was hit by Ukrainian rockets, according to the governor of Odesa.
Ukrainian officials said Russia was struggling to rescue the estimated 510 crew members on board.
The Moskva warship rose to fame early in the war when Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island refused calls to surrender and told the Russian ship to "go to hell", before they were ultimately taken prisoner.