The police chief of the Kyiv region says Ukrainian police have found the bodies of 900 civilians around the capital, more than a week after Russian troops pulled out of the area. The largest number of bodies, some 350, were reportedly found in the town of Bucha
Russia says it struck a Ukrainian plant making anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles outside Kyiv, hours after admitting that the Russian warship Moskva had sunk following an explosion on Thursday
US officials, speaking anonymously, say the US believes the Moskva was hit by two Ukrainian Neptune missiles and there were Russian casualties when the ship sank
Ukrainian officials claim several civilians were killed and injured on Thursday while trying to flee the country's east after Russian forces opened fire on evacuation buses
In the destroyed city of Mariupol, much of which is occupied by Russian forces, Ukrainian officials have accused the occupiers of exhuming bodies to hide evidence of crimes
The UN says more than five million Ukrainians have been forced out of their homes during the conflict
Trapped Ukrainians 'starving to death'
The United Nations is appealing for access to Ukrainians trapped in war zones after it said people in besieged areas were starving to death.
The World Food Programme (WFP) based in Rome says it has delivered aid to 1.4 million people in Ukraine since the war began, but it needs safe access to deliver food to 2.3 million people this month.
It said it had not been allowed access to the southern port city of Mariupol, where Russia has been accused of trying to starve its population of 300,000 into surrendering, and the heavily shelled city of Mykolaiv, east of Odessa.
"It's one thing when people are suffering from the devastation of war. It's another thing when they're being starved to death," WFP executive director David Beasley said in a statement.
More than seven million people are displaced inside Ukraine with the normal supply chains to deliver food to the population "broken down in many areas", WFP said.
Almost 1.5 million people have no access to running water and more than 4.5 million could lose it due to damage to water pipes or electricity lines, Ukraine's ombudsman for human rights, Lyudmyla Denisova, added.
Russia warns West of 'unpredictable consequences'
David Willis
BBC News
Russia has formally warned the US - and other allied nations - against supplying weapons to Ukraine.
The warning came in a formal diplomatic note from Moscow, a copy of which has been reviewed by media outlets in the US.
The two-page diplomatic note – forwarded to the US State Department by the Russian embassy in Washington - warns that US and Nato weapons shipments are "adding fuel" to the conflict in Ukraine, and could lead to what Russian diplomats refer to as "unpredictable consequences".
It was sent on Tuesday, just as word of a new US military aid package for Ukraine had started to leak out. Only hours later President Biden approved the shipment of $800m of military assistance - including, for the first time, long range artillery weapons such as howitzers – with the aim of matching Russia’s military capability in Ukraine.
A senior US administration official was quoted as saying the warning could be seen as a concession by Russia that US and Nato military assistance to Ukraine was proving effective.
The first part of this latest shipment is expected to arrive in Ukraine in the next few days, as Russian forces continue to mobilise in the east of the country, ahead of what is expected to be a major assault on the disputed Donbas region of Ukraine in the next few weeks.
Since the war began the US has supplied more than $3bn in military assistance to Ukraine.
British special forces were reportedly in Ukraine
The SAS, Britain's famed special forces corps, has been training Ukrainian soldiers on the ground in the Kyiv region, Ukrainian military sources have told The Times of London.
Officers from two battalions told the newspaper on Friday that SAS troops led training sessions last week and the week before.
One commander said the trainers showed how to use NLAWs, a type of British anti-tank missile.
The report of serving British soldiers on the ground in Ukraine for the first time has not been confirmed by the UK Ministry of Defence.
A quick recap
If you're just joining us or need a catch-up, here are the latest developments in Ukraine: