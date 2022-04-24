voting in paris

Macron v Le Pen as France votes for president

Updates from BBC correspondents Katya Adler, Nick Beake, Anna Holligan, Paul Kirby, Jessica Parker and Lucy Williamson in France and the BBC's team in London

Live Reporting

Edited by Claudia Allen

All times stated are UK

  1. Macron and Le Pen vote

    Marine Le Pen votes
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Marine Le Pen was first of the two candidates to vote, late on Sunday morning, and she did so in her National Rally party's stronghold in Hénin-Beaumont in northern France.

    For both candidates it's a big moment for the cameras - and France's far-right leader took advantage of talking to a young mum called Coraline on arrival. She sheltered a baby boy from the sun and told him: "I will protect you."

    French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election, and his wife Brigitte Macron take ballots to vote in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, at a polling station in Le Touquet, France, 24 April 2022
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Emmanuel Macron voted in Le Touquet

    Around lunchtime, it was Emmanuel Macron's turn to vote in the north-coast resort of Le Touquet, where his wife Brigitte has a house. The couple chatted to officials for some time before casting their ballots.

  2. What's happening?

    Ballot in French vote
    Copyright: Getty Images

    This is the deciding round of the French presidential election.

    Macron won the first round with 27.85% of the vote and Le Pen was the runner-up with 23.15%. As none of the 12 candidates won more than half the vote, those two qualified for today’s run-off.

    Around 47.8m French citizens are eligible to vote for their chosen candidate, and whoever wins an absolute majority of votes cast will be elected. One of the big issues of today’s vote is how many people either stay at home or cast blank ballots - either way they won’t count.

    Find out more about how it all works in our simple guide to the election.

  3. Welcome to our coverage of the French presidential election

    Welcome to our live updates from the French election. Our colleagues across France and in London will be bringing you developments as they happen, explaining the ins and outs of this tense presidential vote.

    The stakes are high: Emmanuel Macron is vying to become the first French president to win re-election for 20 years, while Marine Le Pen hopes to be the first far-right leader to win the presidency.

