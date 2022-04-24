Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Marine Le Pen was first of the two candidates to vote, late on Sunday morning, and she did so in her National Rally party's stronghold in Hénin-Beaumont in northern France.

For both candidates it's a big moment for the cameras - and France's far-right leader took advantage of talking to a young mum called Coraline on arrival. She sheltered a baby boy from the sun and told him: "I will protect you."

Emmanuel Macron voted in Le Touquet

Around lunchtime, it was Emmanuel Macron's turn to vote in the north-coast resort of Le Touquet, where his wife Brigitte has a house. The couple chatted to officials for some time before casting their ballots.