Macron v Le Pen as France votes for president
Updates from BBC correspondents Katya Adler, Nick Beake, Anna Holligan, Paul Kirby, Jessica Parker and Lucy Williamson in France and the BBC's team in London
Macron and Le Pen vote
Marine Le Pen was first of the two candidates to vote, late on Sunday morning, and she did so in her National Rally party's stronghold in Hénin-Beaumont in northern France.
For both candidates it's a big moment for the cameras - and France's far-right leader took advantage of talking to a young mum called Coraline on arrival. She sheltered a baby boy from the sun and told him: "I will protect you."
Around lunchtime, it was Emmanuel Macron's turn to vote in the north-coast resort of Le Touquet, where his wife Brigitte has a house. The couple chatted to officials for some time before casting their ballots.
What's happening?
This is the deciding round of the French presidential election.
Macron won the first round with 27.85% of the vote and Le Pen was the runner-up with 23.15%. As none of the 12 candidates won more than half the vote, those two qualified for today’s run-off.
Around 47.8m French citizens are eligible to vote for their chosen candidate, and whoever wins an absolute majority of votes cast will be elected. One of the big issues of today’s vote is how many people either stay at home or cast blank ballots - either way they won’t count.
Find out more about how it all works in our simple guide to the election.
Welcome to our coverage of the French presidential election
Welcome to our live updates from the French election. Our colleagues across France and in London will be bringing you developments as they happen, explaining the ins and outs of this tense presidential vote.
The stakes are high: Emmanuel Macron is vying to become the first French president to win re-election for 20 years, while Marine Le Pen hopes to be the first far-right leader to win the presidency.