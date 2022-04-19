Live
Numerous Russian advances repelled in Donbas - UK
Updates from BBC correspondents: Yogita Limaye, Mark Lowen, Joel Gunter and Anna Foster in Kyiv, Jonathan Beale in Donbas, Catherine Byaruhanga in Dnipro, Dan Johnson and Toby Luckhurst in Lviv
Edited by Jude Sheerin
The MoD says Ukrainians are repelling "numerous" attempted advances from Russian forces
Russian shelling and strikes on the line of control in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region are continuing to increase
Russia is still hampered by "environmental, logistical and technical challenges" already seen in the war - as well as "highly-motivated" resistance from defending Ukrainians
Russia is resorting to "indiscriminate attacks" in the besieged port city of Mariupol. The MoD says this reflected Moscow's inability to achieve its aims as quickly as they would like
Ukrainian and Russian forces are locked in combat along a 300-mile (480km) frontline in eastern Ukraine
President Zelensky said the situation in Mariupol remained "as tough as possible without any changes", and the fate of tens of thousands of civilians remains unknown
In his latest video, the Ukrainian leader also said Russian fire had intensified in the Kharkiv direction, and in the Donbas and Dnipro regions, after Russia ramped up its eastern offensive
Zelensky again accused Russia of targeting civilians (something Moscow denies), saying this marked the Russian state as a "source of absolute evil"
The Ukrainian armed forces say they've come under bombardment in Kherson and elsewhere. But they claim to have sprung counter-attacks on their enemies, and say they've retaken the town of Maryinka near Donetsk
Russia has handed back 76 Ukrainians in a prisoners-of-war exchange, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said
Western leaders have spoken by videolink about increasing support for Ukraine
The US pledged to send more artillery systems and military assistance to Kyiv
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was supplying Brimstone anti-ship missiles
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would provide finance to help Ukraine buy German-made weapons
European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said sanctions against Russia would be tightened
The Czech Republic has offered to repair Ukrainian tanks damaged in combat
Ukraine says its troops standing firm in east
Ukrainian troops have so far held the line against a broad Russian offensive in the country's east and in some places have successfully counter-attacked, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.
In an operational update posted to Facebook, the general staff said while Russian forces had attacked Ukrainian forces and critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, a Russian offensive south of Izyum failed after heavy losses.
Additionally, the Ukrainians say their troops managed to retake the town of Marinka in the Donetsk region after launching a counter-offensive there.
The update also claims that Russia is continuing to move forces from Belarus into Russia to redeploy to Ukraine and that Russian aircraft have continued to strike targets in Ukraine from Belarusian facilities.
Putin 'not in business of compromise'
As Russia opens up its offensive on the eastern front in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin is "not in the business of compromise”, according to Fiona Hill, a former Russia adviser at the White House.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, she said Putin wants to see "what he can achieve on the ground before he’s ever going to be in any kind of mood to have a serious negotiation".
She said the chances of any kind of success or breakthrough are pretty slim right now unless the military operation is blunted and they feel that they can’t push any farther forward.
“Vladimir Putin and the people around him genuinely think that we’re trying to emasculate him or to disrespect him when the US and other delegations show up with women," she added.
"This is a misogynistic, sexist set-up in and around the Kremlin. Yes, there are women there but they’re not in the most prominent positions.”
'I didn't think I'd ever see him again'
Peter Chumak, who's lived in London for 22 years, returned to Ukraine for family reasons just before Russia invaded.
Because he's a Ukrainian citizen he was ordered to remain in the country to help with the war effort. Seven weeks later the military alllowed him to return to the UK.
The BBC interviewed the family when Chumak's wife, Nicola, was trying to get him home, and has spoken to them again now he's back.
US trying to seize superyacht
Josh Cheetham
Open Source Analyst, BBC News
Fiji's public prosecutor has revealed the US is trying to seize a superyacht allegedly owned by Suleiman Kerimov - a Russian oligarch and politician sanctioned by the US, UK and EU.
In a statement, the public prosecutor says it has appealed for a restraining order against the ship - named the Amadea - which docked in the island nation last week after sailing from Mexico.
The superyacht is one of the largest in the world, complete with an onboard cinema, swimming pool and deck area for hosting parties.
Last week, in an interview with Reuters news agency, an agent for the Amadea said the vessel's owners were contesting that it was owned by Kerimov, who's been sanctioned by the US since 2018.
US authorities have yet to publicly comment on the appeal against the vessel, which is flagged to the Cayman Islands.
The ship's captain has already been handed two penalty notices by Fijian authorities, according to the Fiji Times newspaper. They relate to offences committed on the ship's arrival, and carry thousands of dollars in fines.
If the fines aren't paid, the captain will be taken to court, says Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.
Ethiopians queue at Russia embassy to enlist for war
Kalkidan Yibeltal
BBC News, Addis Ababa
Dozens of young Ethiopian men are gathering at the Russian embassy in the capital, Addis Ababa, following rumours of soldiers being recruited to fight in the war in Ukraine.
But the embassy’s spokeswoman, Maria Chernukhina, says no recruitment is being carried out in Ethiopia.
"We have a lot of visitors to the embassy in order to express support for Russia," she tells the BBC.
"Some of them are telling us they are willing to help in any way they can. But we are not a recruitment agency," Chernukhina adds.
Many of the Ethiopians at the embassy are carrying their personal documents. Some say they have heard rumours of high wages in Russia.
A young man waiting at the entrance tells the BBC he's looking for a good salary as a soldier or to be hired in any other job available.
"I also like Russia," he says.
Ethiopia was among countries that missed a UN session to vote on a resolution on the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
Ukrainians repelling 'numerous' Russian advances- UK MoD
The UK's Ministry of Defence has given its latest update on the fighting in Ukraine, with a focus on the situation in the east of the country.
In a tweet, the MoD says:
