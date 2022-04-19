EPA Copyright: EPA A Ukrainian soldier between Luhansk and Donetsk Image caption: A Ukrainian soldier between Luhansk and Donetsk

Ukrainian troops have so far held the line against a broad Russian offensive in the country's east and in some places have successfully counter-attacked, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

In an operational update posted to Facebook, the general staff said while Russian forces had attacked Ukrainian forces and critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, a Russian offensive south of Izyum failed after heavy losses.

Additionally, the Ukrainians say their troops managed to retake the town of Marinka in the Donetsk region after launching a counter-offensive there.

The update also claims that Russia is continuing to move forces from Belarus into Russia to redeploy to Ukraine and that Russian aircraft have continued to strike targets in Ukraine from Belarusian facilities.