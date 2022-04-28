Updates from BBC correspondents: Yogita Limaye, Sarah Rainsford, Joe Inwood, Joel Gunter and Anna Foster in Kyiv, Andrew Harding in Donbas, Catherine Byaruhanga in Zaporizhzhia, Toby Luckhurst and Dan Johnson in Lviv and Caroline Davies in Odesa
Biden to deliver speech on Ukraine's fight against Russia
US President Joe Biden is set to address Ukraine's fight against Russia on Thursday, days after his administration sent two top-ranking officials to Ukraine.
The president will deliver remarks on support for Ukrainians defending their country and their freedom against Russia’s brutal war,” a White House spokesperson told US media outlet The Hill.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin travelled to Kyiv over the weekend to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials.
Austin said on Monday said that one of the US objectives in aiding Ukraine is to “see Russia weakened” so that it cannot “do the kinds of things that it has done.”
The visit comes as Biden announced an $800 million (£636m) military aid package last week to help Ukraine fight off invading Russian forces in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, just a week after announcing a separate $800 million package.
Russia's navy still posing Black Sea threat, says UK
An update just now from the UK's Ministry of Defence says that Russia's Black Sea fleet still has the capacity to strike Ukrainian targets.
According to British intelligence, Russia's naval strength in the Black Sea includes around 20 vessels, with submarines also as part of the fleet.
However, the closing of the Bosphorus Strait to non-Turkish warships has meant the Russian navy has been unable to replace its downed flagship cruiser, the Moskva, the update adds.
Kirill Stremousov, the deputy chairman of the military-civilian administration of the region, told Ria Novosti that the transition would take place over a period of four months, during which the Russian rouble and the Ukrainian hryvnia will be in circulation.
After this period, the region will fully transition to using Russian currency, he added.
UN chief in Ukraine to meet Zelensky
There's a day of diplomacy ahead as António Guterres, the UN secretary general, is meeting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv later for talks.
Guterres has already travelled to Moscow earlier this week to make an appeal to Vladimir Putin about the war. At the Moscow talks, Guterres made clear the UN considered Russia's actions an invasion - and repeated calls for Russia and Ukraine to work together to set up safe humanitarian corridors.
And he told Portuguese media that Putin had agreed in principle to help evacuate the hundreds of civilians trapped in a steelworks in Mariupol. But he said the operation was complicated and "particularly delicate".
The latest updates from Ukraine
Welcome to our live coverage for Thursday - and good morning if you're in the UK. If you're just joining our live coverage, here’s a quick catch up of yesterday’s stories, and what to look out for today:
In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was using gas and trade as weapons against Europe.
President Zelensky also claimed Russian special services were behind a series of explosions in Transnistria - which is a breakaway territory in Moldova which borders Ukraine and is controlled by Russia. The region has seen a number of apparent attacks in the last few days. Russia says it was concerned and was watching developments closely. For more on the situation there, and what it might mean, read our piece -Transnistria and Ukraine conflict: Is war spreading?
In his nightly address, Zelensky also said the European Commission has agreed to remove all duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports for a year.
He accused Russia of trying to provoke a global price crisis, "to start chaos in all basic markets and especially in the food market".
He said that the fighting remains focused to eastern Ukraine in the besieged port city of Mariupol, and Marinka, Popasna, Severodonetsk, Izyum, Rubizhne, Dniprorudne and Melitopol regions.
Also in the news, Trevor Reed, a US citizen and former marine, who has been in a Russian jail since 2019, has been freed in a prisoner swap with Russia. He was traded for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian jailed on drug-smuggling charges.
In the clearest indication yet of the UK's policy on the conflict, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Russian forces must be pushed out of the whole of Ukraine. Speaking in London, she said a victory for Ukraine would be a strategic imperative for the West
And finally, the UN Secretary General António Guterres is in Kyiv today to meet Zelensky for talks. He's been in Moscow already this week for a meeting with Putin.
Edited by Vikas Pandey
All times stated are UK
Russia considers not just gas but all trade as a weapon - Zelensky
In his nightly address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia's was using energy to blackmail Europe.
He said Russia's decision to cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday showed "no one in Europe can hope to maintain any normal economic cooperation with Russia".
"Russia considers not only gas, but any trade as a weapon. It is just waiting for the moment when one or another trade area can be used," he said.
Zelensky added that Russia "sees a united Europe as a target" and the sooner everyone in the continent agrees that they cannot depend on Russia for trade, the sooner there will be stability.
He also welcomed a deal with the EU to suspend duties and quotas on Ukraine's exports, saying Russia wanted to create chaos in global markets - especially for food.
"Ukrainian exports would help stabilise markets and support the country's economy during the crisis," he added.
