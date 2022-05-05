Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Energy costs have risen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine Image caption: Energy costs have risen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The European Union plans to ban all purchases of Russian oil by the end of the year.

But EU members Hungary and Slovakia will be able to continue buying Russian crude oil until the end of 2023 .

The US has declared a complete ban on Russian oil and the UK is to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year.

Russia is the world's third biggest oil producer, after the US and Saudi Arabia, and has warned that banning its oil would lead to "catastrophic consequences for the global market".

About half of Russia's crude oil exports went to Europe , before sanctions were announced.

What are the alternatives to Russian oil?

Research analyst Ben McWilliams says it should be easier to find alternative suppliers for oil than for gas, because while some comes from Russia, "there's also a lot of shipments from elsewhere".

Some countries which are members of the International Energy Agency have released the equivalent of 120 million barrels from oil stocks - the largest release of reserves in the intergovernmental group's history.

At the end of March, US President Joe Biden ordered a major release of oil from America's reserves in an effort to bring down high fuel costs.

The US also wants Saudi Arabia to increase its oil production and is looking at relaxing sanctions on Venezuela's oil.

