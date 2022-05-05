Azovstal steel plant in MAriupol
Live

'Bloody battles' at steelworks ahead of possible ceasefire

Updates from BBC correspondents: Sarah Rainsford in Kyiv, Andrew Harding in Donbas, Laura Bicker in Zaporizhzhia, Hugo Bachega in Dnipro, Joe Inwood and Sophie Williams in Lviv, and Caroline Davies in Odesa

Live Reporting

Edited by Tessa Wong

All times stated are UK

  1. Watch: The disabled children 'dumped' in Ukrainian institutions

    There are claims that thousands of disabled Ukrainian children have been forgotten and abandoned in institutions that can’t look after them.

    The human rights organisation, Disability Rights International, has carried out an investigation and found children with severe disabilities tied to beds in overrun children’s homes unable to cope.

    The BBC has been given exclusive access to an institution in western Ukraine, where disabled children from the east have been left by their carers who fled to neighbouring countries.

  2. How much does the world rely on Russia for oil?

    Image caption: Energy costs have risen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    The European Union plans to ban all purchases of Russian oil by the end of the year.

    But EU members Hungary and Slovakia will be able to continue buying Russian crude oil until the end of 2023.

    The US has declared a complete ban on Russian oil and the UK is to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year.

    Russia is the world's third biggest oil producer, after the US and Saudi Arabia, and has warned that banning its oil would lead to "catastrophic consequences for the global market".

    About half of Russia's crude oil exports went to Europe, before sanctions were announced.

    What are the alternatives to Russian oil?

    Research analyst Ben McWilliams says it should be easier to find alternative suppliers for oil than for gas, because while some comes from Russia, "there's also a lot of shipments from elsewhere".

    Some countries which are members of the International Energy Agency have released the equivalent of 120 million barrels from oil stocks - the largest release of reserves in the intergovernmental group's history.

    At the end of March, US President Joe Biden ordered a major release of oil from America's reserves in an effort to bring down high fuel costs.

    The US also wants Saudi Arabia to increase its oil production and is looking at relaxing sanctions on Venezuela's oil.

    You can read more here from Reality Check on the world's reliance on oil and gas.

  3. Welcome back

    Welcome back to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. It's just gone past 7:30 in Kyiv, and here's what you need to know:

    • Civilians including women and children remain trapped in the south-eastern city of Mariupol and an extended ceasefire is needed to ensure they can get out, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says
    • Russia says it will pause its attack on the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, where the last Ukrainian defenders in the city are holding out and about 200 civilians are sheltering. The three-day ceasefire is said to begin today - though previous ceasefires in the war have seen mixed results.
    • Ukrainian defenders have been fighting “difficult, bloody battles” against Russian troops inside the steelworks, according to a commander from the Azov regiment who posted on Telegram. Zelensky said heavy machinery was needed to get people out of underground shelters but this was impossible during fighting.
    • More than 300 civilians were evacuated from Mariupol and other parts of southern Ukraine on Wednesday, the UN says
    • Russian missile strikes have been continuing across the country as Moscow tries to prevent fresh supplies of weaponry and equipment from reaching Ukrainian troops fighting Russia’s advance in the eastern Donbas region, according to the latest UK defence assessment
    • The US has been providing intelligence enabling Ukrainian forces to kill Russian generals, the New York Times reports
    • The EU says it plans to phase out the use of Russian crude oil within six months, but Hungary says the proposal is unworkable and the Czech and Slovak governments want a transition period

    This is Tessa Wong and Zubaidah Abdul Jalil in Singapore, and Thomas Spender in London - stay with us as we bring you the latest developments.

