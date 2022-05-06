The UN is organising another evacuation from Mariupol on Friday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said.

"We must continue to do all we can to get people out of these hellscapes," he said.

The UN said it was providing support, including by providing psychological support, to the survivors who were being evacuated from the southern city.

In his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, Mr Guterres said he had stressed the need for enabling humanitarian access and evacuations from besieged areas, "including first and foremost, Mariupol".

On Thursday, Putin said Russian forces were ready to offer safe passage to civilians who remain trapped in the plant. He also said Ukraine should order its fighters to put down their weapons and surrender, according to Moscow officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his nightly address, said Russian forces had not stopped shelling the Azovstal steel plant.