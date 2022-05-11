Welcome back to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine, where it’s 07:30 in Kyiv.

Ukraine says a counteroffensive has succeeded in pushing out Russian forces north of the key city of Kharkiv. President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed reports his military had retaken some villages, perhaps indicating a new stage of the war, but he cautioned against expecting victory

This echoed the warnings of US security officials yesterday that even if Russia succeeded in its Donbas campaign in eastern Ukraine, Moscow was preparing for a long war

On Tuesday night, US lawmakers in the House of Representatives approved $40bn (£32bn) more in aid for Ukraine. The Senate is expected to pass the spending too

Russian missiles struck Odesa, Ukraine’s southern port city, and forces continue to pummel the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where the city’s last defenders are believed to be sheltering

The UN believes thousands more civilians have been killed in Ukraine than the official death toll of 3,381 people. More than eight million Ukrainians have been displaced so far

This is Tessa Wong and Frances Mao in Singapore, stay with us as we continue to bring you the latest on the war.