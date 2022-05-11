Wreckage of a tank in Ukraine
Russian forces pushed out north of Kharkiv - Ukraine

Updates from BBC correspondents: Jenny Hill and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow, Sarah Rainsford and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Andrew Harding in Donbas, Laura Bicker in Zaporizhzhia, Lyse Doucet and Hugo Bachega in Dnipro, Joe Inwood and Sophie Williams in Lviv, and Caroline Davies in Odesa

Edited by Tessa Wong

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome back

    Welcome back to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine, where it’s 07:30 in Kyiv.

    • Ukraine says a counteroffensive has succeeded in pushing out Russian forces north of the key city of Kharkiv. President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed reports his military had retaken some villages, perhaps indicating a new stage of the war, but he cautioned against expecting victory
    • This echoed the warnings of US security officials yesterday that even if Russia succeeded in its Donbas campaign in eastern Ukraine, Moscow was preparing for a long war
    • On Tuesday night, US lawmakers in the House of Representatives approved $40bn (£32bn) more in aid for Ukraine. The Senate is expected to pass the spending too
    • Russian missiles struck Odesa, Ukraine’s southern port city, and forces continue to pummel the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where the city’s last defenders are believed to be sheltering
    • The UN believes thousands more civilians have been killed in Ukraine than the official death toll of 3,381 people. More than eight million Ukrainians have been displaced so far

    This is Tessa Wong and Frances Mao in Singapore, stay with us as we continue to bring you the latest on the war.

