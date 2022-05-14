Live
Difficult Mariupol negotiations under way - Zelensky
Updates from BBC correspondents: Sarah Rainsford and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Laura Bicker in Donbas, Lyse Doucet and Hugo Bachega in Dnipro, Joe Inwood and Sophie Williams in Lviv, Caroline Davies in Odesa, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says "very difficult negotiations" are ongoing with Russia over the evacuation of wounded fighters from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol
-
In his nightly address, he says a "large number of people" are in need of immediate rescue from the facility. The plant is the final point of resistance in the southern port city, which has been virtually destroyed in the fighting
-
Zelensky also thanks the countries that have sanctioned Russia and provided Ukraine with aid. "This is the only recipe for defending freedom," he says
-
Elsewhere, Foreign ministers from Nato countries will meet later as Sweden and Finland move closer to joining the Western defensive alliance. Russia has said their admission would be deemed a threat
-
And world leaders have reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire, with the US and 10 South East Asian nations issuing a joint statement urging a peaceful resolution. Germany made a similar statement on Friday
Mariupol evacuation talks very complex - Zelensky
Ukraine's president delivered his usual late-night address earlier, and spoke about a range of topics including the situation in Mariupol.
Taking the port city in the south is key to Moscow's war aims - it is strategically positioned and so Russia's military has been bombarding it for months.
The city's final defenders have been holed up in the Azovstal steelworks, and Zelensky said a "large number" of wounded needed to be evacuated.
"Very complex negotiations are under way on the next phase of the evacuation mission - the removal of the badly wounded [and] medics," he said.
"We are doing everything to evacuate all the others, every one of our defenders," Zelensky said.
He added that Kyiv was using "influential intermediaries" in the negotiations, but did not give further details.
We're resuming our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. As the country wakes up on Saturday, there appears to be little sign of a resolution to the conflict. Here's the latest:
We'll bring you updates and analysis here throughout the day.