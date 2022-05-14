Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Ukraine's president delivered his usual late-night address earlier, and spoke about a range of topics including the situation in Mariupol.

Taking the port city in the south is key to Moscow's war aims - it is strategically positioned and so Russia's military has been bombarding it for months.

The city's final defenders have been holed up in the Azovstal steelworks, and Zelensky said a "large number" of wounded needed to be evacuated.

"Very complex negotiations are under way on the next phase of the evacuation mission - the removal of the badly wounded [and] medics," he said.

"We are doing everything to evacuate all the others, every one of our defenders," Zelensky said.

He added that Kyiv was using "influential intermediaries" in the negotiations, but did not give further details.