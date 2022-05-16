Russian troops have likely given up on a "large-scale encirclement" of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk to Izyum city, also known as the gateway to the eastern Donbas region, according to military analysts.

Russia is likely to prioritise completely seizing the Luhansk administrative region, says the latest assessment by US-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian forces are likely to focus on capturing the city of Severodonetsk, going forward. It's important because controlling it would enable Russia to drive west and link up with its forces pushing south-east of Izyum.

The ISW also says Russia has likely run out of combat-ready reserve forces, forcing the military command to gather soldiers from different units including private military and proxy militias.

The Ukrainian general staff has reported that around 2,500 reservists are training in Belgorod, Voronezh and Rostov regions. This number is unlikely to supplement Russian units that have reportedly lost 20% staffing in some areas, the ISW notes.

Meanwhile in southern Ukraine, Russian troops are digging in for the long haul, looking to establish permanent control in some areas in Mykolaiv and Kherson.

Russia continues to launch military, air and naval strikes on the Azovstal steelworks complex in the southern city of Mariupol, but defenders in the battered port city have maintained their positions, says the ISW.