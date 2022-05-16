Live
Ukraine could win the war - Nato chief
viewing this page
Updates from BBC correspondents: Sarah Rainsford and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Laura Bicker in Donbas, Lyse Doucet and Hugo Bachega in Dnipro, Joe Inwood and Sophie Williams in Lviv, Caroline Davies in Odesa, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
Live Reporting
Edited by Tessa Wong
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
ISWCopyright: ISW Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Russia's war is not going to plan, and Ukraine could win the conflict, Nato's secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said
-
"They failed to take Kyiv, they are pulling back from around Kharkiv, their major offensive in Donbas has stalled. Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives," Stoltenberg said
-
The UK military has also confirmed that Russia's offensive in the eastern Donbas region has lost momentum, estimating that Russia has lost about a third of its ground combat force since the war began in February
-
Senior Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak says Ukraine can defeat Russia by the end of the year but needs heavy weapons from the West and a "real oil embargo" on Russia
-
In a historic shift, both Sweden and Finland have confirmed they will apply for Nato membership
-
Sweden's ruling party, the Social Democrats, has dropped its long opposition to joining Nato, and Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she will go to parliament on Monday to secure support for an application
-
She said military non-alignment had served Sweden well in the past but was unlikely to do so in the future
-
Finland's bid will also have to be discussed in parliament but the country's prime minister and president have spoken in favour of it
-
Russia - which has cited Ukraine's intention to join Nato as one of the reasons for its invasion - has warned that further expansion of the military alliance would be a mistake
-
Turkey has also expressed reservations, saying both countries harbour members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which it says is a terrorist group
Russia giving up on encircling Ukrainian troops - think tank
Russian troops have likely given up on a "large-scale encirclement" of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk to Izyum city, also known as the gateway to the eastern Donbas region, according to military analysts.
Russia is likely to prioritise completely seizing the Luhansk administrative region, says the latest assessment by US-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Russian forces are likely to focus on capturing the city of Severodonetsk, going forward. It's important because controlling it would enable Russia to drive west and link up with its forces pushing south-east of Izyum.
The ISW also says Russia has likely run out of combat-ready reserve forces, forcing the military command to gather soldiers from different units including private military and proxy militias.
The Ukrainian general staff has reported that around 2,500 reservists are training in Belgorod, Voronezh and Rostov regions. This number is unlikely to supplement Russian units that have reportedly lost 20% staffing in some areas, the ISW notes.
Meanwhile in southern Ukraine, Russian troops are digging in for the long haul, looking to establish permanent control in some areas in Mykolaiv and Kherson.
Russia continues to launch military, air and naval strikes on the Azovstal steelworks complex in the southern city of Mariupol, but defenders in the battered port city have maintained their positions, says the ISW.
Wives of Azovstal defenders say food and water running out
BBC Monitoring
Ukrainian servicemen trapped in the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol have very little food and drinking water left, the Ukrainian news agency Unian reports, citing the wives of the defenders.
They were speaking at a news conference, a video of which is available on YouTube.
"I spoke with my husband yesterday. He said that the bombing continues unabated, and that they almost never go to the surface," says Yuliya, the wife of serviceman Arseniy Fedosyuk.
"And when they do go outside, they try to find water and food.
"They are quite pessimistic. They are preparing for the final battle because they do not believe in a diplomatic solution to this issue.
"Most of the time they stay in the bunker because there is constant bombardment. These are three-tonne bombs, incessant air strikes, naval and ground artillery, as well as tanks. They may stay underground for many as three days in a row," Yuliya said.
According to the soldiers' wives, there is very little water at Azovstal and their husbands have to drink service water previously used for the plant's operation.
"We had a call a few hours ago. I was struck by the news that they [Russians] are dropping phosphorous bombs on Azovstal," says Kateryna, the wife of Azov regiment commander Denys Prokopenko.
Global wheat prices jump after India export ban
The price of wheat on international markets has spiked after Indian banned the export of the cereal staple, the highest it has been in two months.
Wheat prices have soared by around 60% on world markets this year, pushing up the cost of everything from bread to noodles.
India is the world's second-largest producer of wheat but it has not previously been a major exporter as most of its crop is sold on domestic markets.
Government officials also said the ban was not permanent and could be revised.
This comes as Ukraine's wheat exports plunged after the Russian invasion.
And with droughts and floods threatening crops in other major producers, commodity traders were expecting supplies from India to make up for part of the shortfall.
An unexpected move
Paul Adams
BBC Diplomatic correspondent
Less than three months into his invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin is about to be rewarded with something he clearly did not plan for.
Finland and Sweden will soon be members of the very alliance he sought to contain.
Public opinion in Sweden and Finland, lukewarm about joining before the war, has been transformed by recent events.
In Sweden, the ruling Social Democrats dropped their long-standing opposition over the weekend.
The prime minister Magdalena Andersson is due to chair a special cabinet meeting today, with parliament also expected to have its say.
A similar process is going on in Finland. Formal applications are likely to follow this week, with the two countries coordinating closely. All thirty members of the alliance must then agree.
Despite reservations expressed by Turkey, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says he’s confident Nato will soon welcome its newest members.
Large-scale Nato military exercises due today
In other Nato news, some of the biggest ever drills in the history of the Baltics by the military alliance are due to begin later today. They're codenamed Hedgehog.
The exercises will take place in Estonia over the next two weeks and involve 15,000 troops from ten countries, including the UK, US and current non-members Finland and Sweden.
Despite being planned well before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the drills are now taking place at a moment of significantly raised tension between Nato and Moscow.
In the context of the Russian invasion, the exercises are highly symbolic for the Baltic states, as they are intended to test their capacity to respond to a similar incursion by enemy forces.
Welcome back
Welcome back to our coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here are the latest updates:
Ukraine
Diplomacy
This is Tessa Wong in Singapore and Andrew Clarance in Delhi, stay with us as we continue to bring you the latest developments.