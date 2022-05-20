Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Russian-installed governor of occupied Kherson in southern Ukraine has said the region will soon be fully integrated into Russia.

Volodymyr Saldo, who was installed by Russian forces after they took control of the area in early March, wrote on Telegram that it would become the “Kherson region of the Russian Federation”.

His deputy, Kirill Stremousov, wrote that residents would be able to apply for Russian citizenship in the coming weeks when the situation stabilises.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that Moscow is planning a sham independence referendum in the region and elsewhere.

However, Russian officials have not confirmed that annexation of the occupied regions of southern Ukraine is imminent and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier this month that the future of the region depended on the will of residents.