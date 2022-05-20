Live
Donbas region completely destroyed, Zelensky says
Updates from BBC correspondents: Sarah Rainsford, Lyse Doucet and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Laura Bicker and Hugo Bachega in Dnipro, Joe Inwood in Lviv, Caroline Davies in Odesa, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
Edited by Gareth Evans
In a late-night video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the Donbas region in the east of the country has been "completely destroyed"
-
"[Russia] is trying to exert even more pressure. It is
hell there - and that is not an exaggeration," he says of the region, which has been the main focus of Russia's invasion in recent weeks
-
Meanwhile, the US Senate approves $40bn (£32bn) in aid for Ukraine - the largest package of support since Russia invaded
-
Sweden and Finland move closer in their bid to join Nato after their application was welcomed by US President Joe Biden, who earlier met the leaders of both countries at the White House
-
Biden told reporters during a news conference that the applications marked "a watershed moment in European security"
-
And a prosecutor in the first trial of a Russian soldier for war crimes in the conflict has asked for a life sentence for the accused. Vadim Shishimarin, 21, says he was threatened by another soldier before killing a civilian
Kherson to become part of Russia, new governor says
The Russian-installed governor of occupied Kherson in southern Ukraine has said the region will soon be fully integrated into Russia.
Volodymyr Saldo, who was installed by Russian forces after they took control of the area in early March, wrote on Telegram that it would become the “Kherson region of the Russian Federation”.
His deputy, Kirill Stremousov, wrote that residents would be able to apply for Russian citizenship in the coming weeks when the situation stabilises.
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that Moscow is planning a sham independence referendum in the region and elsewhere.
However, Russian officials have not confirmed that annexation of the occupied regions of southern Ukraine is imminent and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier this month that the future of the region depended on the will of residents.
Russia has turned the Donbas into hell - Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of turning the eastern Donbas region into “hell,” as intense fighting there rages on.
Speaking during his nightly address from Kyiv, he said Russian forces had flattened the region. "[There are] constant strikes on the Odesa region, on the cities of central Ukraine. The Donbas is completely destroyed," he said.
“All this has no and cannot have any military explanation for Russia,” Zelensky added.
“This is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible. Destroy as many houses, social facilities and enterprises as possible," the Ukrainian leader said.
On Thursday, Ukraine's defence ministry accused Russia of intensifying its attacks in the Donbas and preventing civilians from fleeing.
