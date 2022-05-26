Live
Russian forces attack 40 towns in Donbas - Ukraine
viewing this page
Updates from BBC correspondents: Joe Inwood, James Waterhouse and Abdujalil Abdurasulov in Kyiv, Laura Bicker and Hugo Bachega in Dnipro, Jeremy Bowen in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
Live Reporting
Edited by Yvette Tan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
-
The attempted advance on Ukraine's capital Kyiv via Hostomel Airfield in March
-
The stalled progress around Izyum in the east since April
-
Recent "failed and costly" attempts to cross the Siverskyi Donets river, against in the east
BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Russian forces fired at more
than 40 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine,
killing five civilians and destroying and damaging 38 residential
buildings, a school, a health camp, a recreation center and a railway
station, Ukraine's Joint Forces Task Force said
-
On the sidelines of the World
Economic Forum in Davos, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that
the situation in Donbas region was “extremely bad” and the country
urgently needed multiple launch rocket systems try to recapture places
such as the southern city of Kherson
-
Russian military said
Mariupol’s port was functioning again after three months of fighting in
the city. A separate corridor will be opened to allow ships to leave
Mariupol by sailing from the port on the Sea of Azov port to the Black
Sea
-
Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky has criticised former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, after he appeared to suggest that Ukraine should cede territory to Russia
Russia 'mismanages' elite airborne forces - UK MoD
Russia's airborne forces (the VDV) have been involved in "several notable tactical failures" during the invasion, says the UK in its latest military intelligence.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) writes that the VDV has been put to work on missions better suited to heavily-armoured infantry and has seen "heavy losses" due to "strategic mismanagement".
The MoD lists three examples:
The 45,000 strong VDV is comprised mostly of professional contract soldiers, says the MoD, adding that its members enjoy "elite status and attract additional pay".
"The misemployment of the VDV in Ukraine highlights how Putin's significant investment in the armed forces over the last 15 years has resulted in an unblanaced overall force," it says.
Attempts to 'appease' Putin dangerous: British Foreign Secretary
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said attempts to "appease" Vladimir Putin were dangerous, in a press release ahead of her trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday.
"Russian aggression cannot be appeased. It must be met with force. We must be adamant in ensuring the victory of Ukraine with military assistance and sanctions. Now we can no longer take our foot off the gas pedal," she said.
Ms Truss will be addressing the armed forces in Bosnia and Herzegovina with an aim to urge UK's western allies to make sure President Putin loses in Ukraine, the press release said.
On Wednesday, European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom had announced the creation of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group.
The group will aid the War Crimes Units of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine in its investigation and prosecution of conflict-related crimes.
Russia attacks 40 towns in Donbas and Luhansk regions
Russian forces have attacked more than 40 towns in the eastern Donbas and Luhansk regions, Ukraine's military said.
"The occupiers fired at more than 40 towns in Donetsk and Luhansk region, destroying or damaging 47 civilian sites, including 38 homes and a school. As a result of this shelling five civilians died and 12 were wounded," the Joint Task Force of Ukraine's armed forces said on Facebook.
In the past month, Russia has trained its focus on taking full control of the Donbas region.
Russia has sent thousands of troops into the region, attacking from three sides in an attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces holding out in the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. Their fall would leave the whole of Luhansk province under Russian control, a key Kremlin war aim.
On Sunday, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai had accused Russia of adopting a "scorched-earth approach" in its efforts to capture Severodonetsk.
Mr Gaidai warned that Russian forces have destroyed all but one bridge across the Donets river and said that the city is at risk of being cut off.
Welcome back to our live coverage
It's just coming up to 08:00 in Ukraine and we're resuming our live coverage of the war throughout the day. Here's a roundup of the latest developments: