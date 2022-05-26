Ukrainian Airborne Forces Command Copyright: Ukrainian Airborne Forces Command Failed crossings of the Siverskyi Donets river were cited as evidence Image caption: Failed crossings of the Siverskyi Donets river were cited as evidence

Russia's airborne forces (the VDV) have been involved in "several notable tactical failures" during the invasion, says the UK in its latest military intelligence.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) writes that the VDV has been put to work on missions better suited to heavily-armoured infantry and has seen "heavy losses" due to "strategic mismanagement".

The MoD lists three examples:

The attempted advance on Ukraine's capital Kyiv via Hostomel Airfield in March

The stalled progress around Izyum in the east since April

Recent "failed and costly" attempts to cross the Siverskyi Donets river, against in the east

The 45,000 strong VDV is comprised mostly of professional contract soldiers, says the MoD, adding that its members enjoy "elite status and attract additional pay".

"The misemployment of the VDV in Ukraine highlights how Putin's significant investment in the armed forces over the last 15 years has resulted in an unblanaced overall force," it says.