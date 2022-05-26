Live
Fighting rages in east of Ukraine
viewing this page
Updates from BBC correspondents: Joe Inwood, James Waterhouse and Abdujalil Abdurasulov in Kyiv, Laura Bicker and Hugo Bachega in Dnipro, Jeremy Bowen in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
Updates from BBC correspondents: Joe Inwood, James Waterhouse and Abdujalil Abdurasulov in Kyiv, Laura Bicker and Hugo Bachega in Dnipro, Jeremy Bowen in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Analysis .Copyright: . EPACopyright: EPA EPACopyright: EPA
-
Russia continues efforts to
take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine
-
About 8,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war are
being held in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's
republics, and hundreds are being added daily, according to
an official of the pro-Kremlin separatist Luhansk region. The BBC has
not been able to independently verify these claims
-
Ukraine’s President
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger of
being like those who appeased the Nazis in 1938, after Kissinger suggested
Ukraine should let Russia keep Crimea, which it annexed in 2014
-
Russia's
airborne forces have seen "heavy losses" due to "strategic
mismanagement" during the invasion, the UK says in its latest
military intelligence update
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree simplifying the
procedure for residents of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson to
get a Russian passport. Ukraine has called the move illegal
-
The head of the World Bank, David Malpass, has
warned Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead to a global recession - as the
prices of food, energy and fertiliser jump
Questioning the blood price of the war
The BBC's Jeremy Bowen has been sharing his thoughts about the progress of the war in eastern Ukraine as he visits frontline towns facing the Russian army's slow but steady advance in the Donbas (the coal-mining basin made up of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions).
If the Russians can encircle Severodonetsk in Luhansk, their next targets would most likely be the key cities of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk in Donetsk.
Then Russian President Vladimir Putin might declare victory in the battle for the Donbas, our correspondent says. Russia would control a belt of territory stretching along its border south from the Donbas and along most of Ukraine's coastline.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says only diplomacy can end the war but Russia must return to the positions it held before the invasion. His allies, led by the US and UK, want to weaken Putin's Russia permanently. They have said Russia must not win.
Their critics say they'll fight to the last Ukrainian, our correspondent adds. The currency of war is blood. As families bury their dead, more Ukrainians will question the blood price they are paying, and ask whether it is better to pay for a ceasefire with land - or lives.
Read Jeremy's analysis in full.
We cannot allow Putin to win this war - Scholz
Damien McGuinness
Reporting from Berlin
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been delivering a half-hour speech and a short Q&A on the final day of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
He condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but does not mention the criticism levelled against his government for being too slow to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine.
"A major nuclear power is behaving as if it has the right to redraw borders," he says.
"Putin wants to return to a world order in which strength dictates what is right, in which freedom, determination and sovereignty are not for everyone.
"We cannot allow Putin to win this war," he says, adding "there will be no dictated peace".
Scholz is under fire in Germany and abroad. Critics says he appears hesitant in supporting Ukraine militarily.
But in his speech, he says Germany is completing its so-called "Zeitenwende" or turning point in foreign policy, by supplying weapons to a war zone for the first time, spending €100bn ($107bn, £85bn) on its army and cutting its dependency on Russian energy.
Zelensky rebukes West over weapons and appeasement of Moscow
President Zelensky of Ukraine has issued a bitter rebuke to the West for dithering over heavy weapons supplies - and for spreading the idea that peace without territorial sacrifices to Russia would be impossible.
He's taken a specific swipe at The New York Times and the veteran US politician, Henry Kissinger.
"It seems Mr Kissinger's calendar is not 2022, but 1938," he says, referring to the Munich deal that ceded part of Czechoslovakia to Nazi Germany.
Zelensky accuses observers such as Kissinger of having overlooked Russian war crimes, adding they always try to take Moscow's interests into account, no matter how Russia acts.
In a speech at Davos yesterday, Kissinger warned that pushing Moscow to surrender Crimea and parts of the Donbas it controls threatened to turn the conflict into a new, broader war.
Police burying bodies in mass graves in eastern Ukraine, governor says
Police in the eastern city of Lysychansk are having to bury the bodies of civilians in mass graves, according to a senior Ukrainian official.
About 150 people have been buried in a grave in one district, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai says, adding that families of the people buried there will be able to carry out a reburial after the war.
Police are issuing documents enabling Ukrainians to secure death certificates for loved ones, Haidai adds.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian government adviser Vadym Denisenko says "everything now is focused on the Donbas," adding the situation is very tense as 25 Russian battalion tactical groups attempt to surround the Ukrainian forces.
Welcome back to our live coverage
We're resuming our coverage of the war in Ukraine after some technical issues. We're back up and running now - welcome.
Here are some of the major developments so far on Thursday: