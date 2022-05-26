AFP Copyright: AFP Lviv saw the funerals of two Ukrainian soldiers on Wednesday Image caption: Lviv saw the funerals of two Ukrainian soldiers on Wednesday

The BBC's Jeremy Bowen has been sharing his thoughts about the progress of the war in eastern Ukraine as he visits frontline towns facing the Russian army's slow but steady advance in the Donbas (the coal-mining basin made up of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions).

If the Russians can encircle Severodonetsk in Luhansk, their next targets would most likely be the key cities of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk in Donetsk.

Then Russian President Vladimir Putin might declare victory in the battle for the Donbas, our correspondent says. Russia would control a belt of territory stretching along its border south from the Donbas and along most of Ukraine's coastline.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says only diplomacy can end the war but Russia must return to the positions it held before the invasion. His allies, led by the US and UK, want to weaken Putin's Russia permanently. They have said Russia must not win.

Their critics say they'll fight to the last Ukrainian, our correspondent adds. The currency of war is blood. As families bury their dead, more Ukrainians will question the blood price they are paying, and ask whether it is better to pay for a ceasefire with land - or lives.

Read Jeremy's analysis in full.