Zelensky admits to very difficult situation in Donbas

Updates from BBC correspondents: Joe Inwood, James Waterhouse and Abdujalil Abdurasulov in Kyiv, Laura Bicker and Hugo Bachega in Zaporizhzhia, Jeremy Bowen in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow

Live Reporting

Edited by Jeremy Gahagan

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome back to our live coverage

    Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here are some of the latest headlines:

    • President Zelensky has said the situation in Donbas is “very difficult”
    • In his nightly address, the Ukrainian leader said Russia is concentrating maximum artillery and forces in a bid to gain the eastern region
    • Ukraine has warned it may have to withdraw its forces from Luhansk to avoid them being captured by Russian forces
    • The governor of the region, Serhiy Haidai, says there are some 10,000 Russian troops in Luhansk
    • Russian forces are targeting the city of Severodonetsk where fighting has broken out on the outskirts, the official says
    • The Moscow-backed branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church has declared its independence and severed all ties with Russia
