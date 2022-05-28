Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here are some of the latest headlines:

President Zelensky has said the situation in Donbas is “very difficult”

In his nightly address, the Ukrainian leader said Russia is concentrating maximum artillery and forces in a bid to gain the eastern region

Ukraine has warned it may have to withdraw its forces from Luhansk to avoid them being captured by Russian forces

The governor of the region, Serhiy Haidai, says there are some 10,000 Russian troops in Luhansk

Russian forces are targeting the city of Severodonetsk where fighting has broken out on the outskirts, the official says

The Moscow-backed branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church has declared its independence and severed all ties with Russia