Zelensky admits to very difficult situation in Donbas
Updates from BBC correspondents: Joe Inwood, James Waterhouse and Abdujalil Abdurasulov in Kyiv, Laura Bicker and Hugo Bachega in Zaporizhzhia, Jeremy Bowen in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
Edited by Jeremy Gahagan
All times stated are UK
President Zelensky has said the situation in Donbas is “very difficult”
In his nightly address, the Ukrainian leader said Russia is concentrating
maximum artillery and forces in a bid to gain the eastern region
Ukraine has warned it may have to withdraw its forces from Luhansk
to avoid them being captured by Russian forces
The governor of the region, Serhiy Haidai, says there are some 10,000 Russian troops in Luhansk
Russian forces are targeting the city of Severodonetsk where fighting has broken out on the outskirts, the official says
The Moscow-backed branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church has declared its independence and severed all ties with Russia
