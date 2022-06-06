We are restarting our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here's a roundup of the latest developments:
The UK is sending its first long-range missiles to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said, adding that the M270 multiple-launch rocket system will help Ukraine defend itself against Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his forces will increase their attacks on Ukraine if Western countries continue to send long-range weapons to the country
The warning came as the Ukrainian capital faced its first missile strikes in weeks - Kyiv said a railway repair plant was hit, but Moscow claimed it had targeted tanks supplied by European countries
Much of the fighting remains concentrated in the eastern Donbas region, where Russia refocused its efforts since pulling back from Kyiv at the end of March
Ukrainian officials said their forces have retaken half of Severodonetsk, a city in the Donbas where some of the most intense fighting is taking place
A Russian major general was killed in the fighting on Suinday - the latest in a string of high-profile military deaths on the Russian side
A visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Serbia has been cancelled after three neighbouring countries - Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro - refused to let his plane use their airspace
The US envoy on climate change John Kerry has warned countries against using the confiict in Ukraine as an excuse to contiue using coal - if they do so, "we are cooked", he told the BBC ahead of a climate conference in Germany
