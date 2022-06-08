Some Ukrainian soldiers captured in Mariupol transferred to Russia - Reports
More than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers captured in Mariupol have reportedly been transferred to Russia, according to Itar-Tass, a state owned Russian news agency
The news agency quotes a Russian law enforcement source who said the soldiers were being moved to Russia for investigation
The same source said more prisoner transfers would follow but there has been no confirmation from the Ukrainian side
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously said he thought more than 2,500 Azovstal defenders - who also include border guards, police and territorial defence - were being held by Russia
Seperately, heavy fighting continues in the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, and Ukrainian forces are said to be finding it hard to stave off Russian attacks
However, Luhansk's regional governor Serhiy Haidai says Russia still hasn't taken control of the city
Azovstal defenders' bodies arrive in Kyiv, say families
The bodies of some Ukrainian fighters killed defending the key south-eastern port of Mariupol have arrived in Kyiv, soldiers' families have said.
They say this was part of a swap with Russia, with each side receiving 160 bodies. Moscow has not commented.
The fighters spent weeks holed up in the city's Azovstal steelworks. In May, the survivors were taken prisoner.
Mariupol was captured by Russia in May after a months-long siege and heavy shelling that virtually wiped out the city. Ukrainian officials estimate that tens of thousands of people, including children, may have been killed.
