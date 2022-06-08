The bodies of some Ukrainian fighters killed defending the key south-eastern port of Mariupol have arrived in Kyiv, soldiers' families have said.

They say this was part of a swap with Russia, with each side receiving 160 bodies. Moscow has not commented.

The fighters spent weeks holed up in the city's Azovstal steelworks. In May, the survivors were taken prisoner.

Mariupol was captured by Russia in May after a months-long siege and heavy shelling that virtually wiped out the city. Ukrainian officials estimate that tens of thousands of people, including children, may have been killed.

Read more here.