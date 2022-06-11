Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via PA Copyright: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via PA Boris Johnson met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv in April Image caption: Boris Johnson met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv in April

More now from President Zelensky's address to British university students yesterday, where he said that Ukraine will have a "joint victory" with Britain and Poland when it "wins" the war against Russia, due to the triple alliance formed between the countries.

Zelensky, speaking via video-link, said the Kyiv-Warsaw-London alliance emerged spontaneously and that Ukraine, Poland and the UK were "very close".

"Apart from history, there is the present, in which, since day one, we have had a safe political chemistry with the leaders of these countries, so to speak," Zelensky said, as quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

He noted that Polish and British political leaders and peoples had supported Ukraine since the very beginning, with Poland serving as the "main hub" for weapons supplies, and the UK as the "main promoter" of such supplies.

"Great Britain has really been the driver of this process. And I am very grateful. We have built trust. Our army trusts the army of Great Britain. The leaders of our armies communicate. We help each other. We have constant connection with British politicians of different levels," Zelensky said.

He also noted that members of the tripartite alliance were already discussing future security guarantees for Ukraine and the region.