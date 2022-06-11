Live
Intense street fighting in Severodonetsk - UK defence ministry
Updates from BBC correspondents: Joe Inwood and Nick Beake in Kyiv, Wyre Davies and Joel Gunter in Kharkiv, Orla Guerin in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
"Intense street to street fighting is ongoing” in Severodonetsk, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence
-
In its morning update the MoD says Russian forces have not made advances into the south of the city, but both sides are likely suffering high numbers of casualties
-
Ukraine says the humanitarian conditions in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol have deteriorated so much there is a risk of epidemics breaking out. The city's Ukrainian mayor, Vadym Boychenko - who has since left Mariupol - says there's already evidence of a cholera outbreak
-
The claims cannot be verified by the BBC, and the Russian-appointed mayor says regular testing takes place and no cases of cholera have been recorded
-
Boris Johnson has urged ministers to do "everything in their power" to secure the release of two Britons condemned to death for fighting Russian forces
-
Three men - Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim - were sentenced to death by a Russian proxy court in eastern of Ukraine on Thursday
-
And Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken to university students from across the UK over Zoom
-
He covered a lot of ground, but said Ukraine would not cede any territory to Russia, and spoke about the plans to rebuild Ukraine in the future
Ukraine will have joint victory with Britain and Poland, says Zelensky
More now from President Zelensky's address to British university students yesterday, where he said that Ukraine will have a "joint victory" with Britain and Poland when it "wins" the war against Russia, due to the triple alliance formed between the countries.
Zelensky, speaking via video-link, said the Kyiv-Warsaw-London alliance emerged spontaneously and that Ukraine, Poland and the UK were "very close".
"Apart from history, there is the present, in which, since day one, we have had a safe political chemistry with the leaders of these countries, so to speak," Zelensky said, as quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.
He noted that Polish and British political leaders and peoples had supported Ukraine since the very beginning, with Poland serving as the "main hub" for weapons supplies, and the UK as the "main promoter" of such supplies.
"Great Britain has really been the driver of this process. And I am very grateful. We have built trust. Our army trusts the army of Great Britain. The leaders of our armies communicate. We help each other. We have constant connection with British politicians of different levels," Zelensky said.
He also noted that members of the tripartite alliance were already discussing future security guarantees for Ukraine and the region.
Ukraine wants more artillery for battle in the east, says top official
Joe Inwood
Reporting from Kyiv
In the east of Ukraine, success on the battlefield is increasingly being decided by the big guns.
Rocket artillery and howitzers – pounding enemy positions from miles behind the front lines.
It is a fight – it seems – that Russia now has a decisive advantage in.
One of Ukraine’s top security officials has told Britain's Guardian newspaper that his side is almost out of ammunition.
Vadym Skibitsky said that the Russians now have ten to fifteen times more artillery than his side – and that the Ukrainians are in urgent need of re-supply.
More has been promised – most notably the high tech HIMAR and M270 systems from the US and UK – precise rocket launchers.
But – they are yet to get to the front lines – and into an increasingly difficult fight.
Intense street fighting ongoing in Severodonetsk - UK MoD
Intense street to street fighting is ongoing in the key eastern city of Severodonetsk and both Ukrainian and Russian sides are likely suffering high numbers of casualties, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has said in its latest intelligence update.
However, Russian forces have not made advances into the south of city, the MoD says.
It adds that Russia is massing fires with its artillery and air capabilities, in an attempt to overwhelm Ukrainian defences.
The UK MoD says Russia is running short of more precise modern missiles and is resorting to heavy anti-ship missiles against land targets in Ukraine which are primarily designed to destroy aircraft carriers using a nuclear warhead.
When employed in a ground attack role with a conventional warhead they are highly inaccurate and can therefore cause significant collateral damage and civilian casualties.
