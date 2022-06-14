"Max speed!" The\ninstruction comes via walkie-talkie from the armoured police car in front, as\nwe hurtle past the burnt-out carcass of a Ukrainian military truck. There's a high risk of Russian\nattack on this stretch of road, but it's the safest route left into the\nbeleaguered city of Lysychansk. The eastern city - once home to around 100,000 people - is under\nsustained attack. Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has\nalready pronounced it "dead", along with neighbouring Severodonetsk. The once imposing Palace of Culture is now a charred shell, its\ngraceful columns blackened and broken. Russia isn't just bombing buildings here, it's erasing history.\nThe tactic is deliberate - shell, flatten, crush, and leave nothing but\nscorched earth. Read the full story here.
All three bridges leading to the city of Severodonetsk, in the have
been destroyed, the regional governor Serhiy Haidai says
-
The evacuation of civilians and delivery of aid to the
city is now impossible, he adds
-
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has described Russian actions in his
country as “absolute evil” in his nightly address
-
The president added that Ukrainians have been paying a “very high” price
in Donbas but he reiterated his desire to “liberate” occupied territory
-
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet warned the war risks
plunging millions into poverty across the globe
-
Ukraine's grain harvest is likely to drop to about 48.5
million tonnes this year from 86 million tonnes last year, following Russia's
invasion, a senior government official says
Could isolated city become the next Mariupol?
Joe Inwood
Reporting from Kyiv
There had been fears Severodonetsk would become a new Mariupol – a repeat of the brutal siege that led to the total destruction of the city, followed by the encirclement and eventual surrender of thousands of Ukrainian troops.
With the loss of the final bridge connecting the old industrial city to the rest of the Donbas, that fear is one step closer to becoming reality. No supplies can get in… no people can get out.
That will include members of Ukraine’s foreign legion, soldiers from around the world who travelled here to help fight the Russians.
There will be particular fears for them if captured given the recent death sentences handed down to three foreign fighters captured in Mariupol.
Addressing the nation last night, Ukraine's President Zelensky said: “The price of this battle for us is very high. It’s just scary.”
He called for more modern artillery to be sent to the front… to help turn the tide in the fight for Severodonetsk before it is too late.
