A totally destroyed house after shelling in the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas
Civilians trapped as last bridge to key city destroyed

  1. Russia erasing history in the 'dead city' of Lysychansk

    Orla Guerin

    Reporting from Lysychansk

    The columns of the Palace of Culture are now charred and broken
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: The columns of the Palace of Culture are now charred and broken

    "Max speed!" The instruction comes via walkie-talkie from the armoured police car in front, as we hurtle past the burnt-out carcass of a Ukrainian military truck.

    There's a high risk of Russian attack on this stretch of road, but it's the safest route left into the beleaguered city of Lysychansk.

    The eastern city - once home to around 100,000 people - is under sustained attack.

    Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has already pronounced it "dead", along with neighbouring Severodonetsk.

    The once imposing Palace of Culture is now a charred shell, its graceful columns blackened and broken.

    Russia isn't just bombing buildings here, it's erasing history. The tactic is deliberate - shell, flatten, crush, and leave nothing but scorched earth.

  2. Could isolated city become the next Mariupol?

    Joe Inwood

    Reporting from Kyiv

    Map showing area of control in eastern Ukraine
    Copyright: .

    There had been fears Severodonetsk would become a new Mariupol – a repeat of the brutal siege that led to the total destruction of the city, followed by the encirclement and eventual surrender of thousands of Ukrainian troops.

    With the loss of the final bridge connecting the old industrial city to the rest of the Donbas, that fear is one step closer to becoming reality. No supplies can get in… no people can get out.

    That will include members of Ukraine’s foreign legion, soldiers from around the world who travelled here to help fight the Russians.

    There will be particular fears for them if captured given the recent death sentences handed down to three foreign fighters captured in Mariupol.

    Addressing the nation last night, Ukraine's President Zelensky said: “The price of this battle for us is very high. It’s just scary.”

    He called for more modern artillery to be sent to the front… to help turn the tide in the fight for Severodonetsk before it is too late.

  3. Welcome back

    Good morning, thanks for joining us as we restart our coverage on day 111 of the war in Ukraine. Here are the latest developments:

    • All three bridges leading to the city of Severodonetsk, in the have been destroyed, the regional governor Serhiy Haidai says
    • The evacuation of civilians and delivery of aid to the city is now impossible, he adds
    • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has described Russian actions in his country as “absolute evil” in his nightly address
    • The president added that Ukrainians have been paying a “very high” price in Donbas but he reiterated his desire to “liberate” occupied territory
    • UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet warned the war risks plunging millions into poverty across the globe
    • Ukraine's grain harvest is likely to drop to about 48.5 million tonnes this year from 86 million tonnes last year, following Russia's invasion, a senior government official says
