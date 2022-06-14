BBC Copyright: BBC The columns of the Palace of Culture are now charred and broken Image caption: The columns of the Palace of Culture are now charred and broken

"Max speed!" The instruction comes via walkie-talkie from the armoured police car in front, as we hurtle past the burnt-out carcass of a Ukrainian military truck.

There's a high risk of Russian attack on this stretch of road, but it's the safest route left into the beleaguered city of Lysychansk.

The eastern city - once home to around 100,000 people - is under sustained attack.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has already pronounced it "dead", along with neighbouring Severodonetsk.

The once imposing Palace of Culture is now a charred shell, its graceful columns blackened and broken.

Russia isn't just bombing buildings here, it's erasing history. The tactic is deliberate - shell, flatten, crush, and leave nothing but scorched earth.

