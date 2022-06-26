Smoke rises over a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike, in Kyiv

Blasts in Kyiv as missiles strike residential block

Updates from BBC correspondents: Jessica Parker in Brussels, Joe Inwood and Nick Beake in Kyiv, Wyre Davies and Joel Gunter in Kharkiv, Orla Guerin in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow

  1. What's happening?

    Hello and welcome as we resume our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here's the latest:

    • Several cruise missiles have struck residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv causing large explosions
    • They hit the district of Shevchenkivskiy, mayor Vitali Klitshko says, and ambulances and rescuers have been sent to the scene
    • The attacks came hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky made a renewed plea air defence systems from Ukraine's allies
    • Zelensky has warned that the war is entering a “morally and emotionally difficult stage"
    • His words come after the key eastern city of Severodonetsk – the centre of heavy fighting for weeks - fell fully to Russian control on Saturday
    • Leaders from the G7 group of industrialised nations - gathering in Germany - are expected to promise fresh military support for Kyiv and to impose more sanctions on Moscow
