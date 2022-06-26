Blasts in Kyiv as missiles strike residential block
Updates from BBC correspondents: Jessica Parker in Brussels, Joe Inwood and Nick Beake in Kyiv, Wyre Davies and Joel Gunter in Kharkiv, Orla Guerin in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
Several cruise missiles have struck residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv causing large explosions
-
They
hit the district of Shevchenkivskiy, mayor Vitali Klitshko says, and
ambulances and rescuers have been sent to the scene
-
The
attacks came hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky made a renewed plea
air defence systems from Ukraine's allies
-
Zelensky
has warned that the war is entering a “morally and emotionally difficult
stage"
-
His
words come after the key eastern city of Severodonetsk – the centre of
heavy fighting for weeks - fell fully to Russian control on Saturday
-
Leaders
from the G7 group of industrialised nations - gathering in Germany - are expected
to promise fresh military support for Kyiv and to impose more sanctions on
Moscow
What's happening?
Hello and welcome as we resume our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here's the latest: