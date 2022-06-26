Hello and welcome as we resume our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here's the latest:

Several cruise missiles have struck residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv causing large explosions

They hit the district of Shevchenkivskiy, mayor Vitali Klitshko says, and ambulances and rescuers have been sent to the scene

The attacks came hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky made a renewed plea air defence systems from Ukraine's allies

Zelensky has warned that the war is entering a “morally and emotionally difficult stage"

His words come after the key eastern city of Severodonetsk – the centre of heavy fighting for weeks - fell fully to Russian control on Saturday

Leaders from the G7 group of industrialised nations - gathering in Germany - are expected to promise fresh military support for Kyiv and to impose more sanctions on Moscow