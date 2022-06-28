EPA Copyright: EPA

Let's hear what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had to say about the shopping centre blast in his daily address last night.

The wartime leader called on the international community to stop "Russian terror", saying that the missile strikes in Ukraine's Kremenchuk made Vladimir Putin's country "the largest terrorist organisation in the world".

So far, 18 people are thought to have been killed and dozens more injured but Zelensky warned there could be more. "We are [still] establishing the number of people under the rubble," he said.

Turning to the meeting of the G7 leaders that has been taking place, he said there had been "an important result agreed":