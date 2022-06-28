Live
Strike on shopping centre was act of terror - Zelensky
viewing this page
Updates from BBC correspondents: Jenny Hill and James Landale in Bavaria, Joe Inwood, Sophie Williams and Nick Beake in Kyiv, Jonathan Beale in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
Live Reporting
Edited by Holly Wallis
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
EPACopyright: EPA .Copyright: .
-
Eighteen people are now known to have been killed in the strike in the city of Kremenchuk
-
Rescuers have been searching for survivors throughout the night
-
President Zelensky of Ukraine has described the strike on the centre as an act of terror
-
Leaders of the G7 nations meeting in Germany called it a war crime
-
Civilians were also killed in a separate attack in the eastern city of Lysychansk, which Russian forces are attempting to seize
-
Several people died in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv after Russian shelling there on Monday
-
After the G7 meeting concludes today, Western leaders will gather for Nato's annual meeting in Madrid
-
They are due to approve various measures in response to the war in Ukraine, including a huge increase in Nato's rapid response force
Russia has become world's 'largest terrorist group' - Zelensky
Let's hear what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had to say about the shopping centre blast in his daily address last night.
The wartime leader called on the international community to stop "Russian terror", saying that the missile strikes in Ukraine's Kremenchuk made Vladimir Putin's country "the largest terrorist organisation in the world".
So far, 18 people are thought to have been killed and dozens more injured but Zelensky warned there could be more. "We are [still] establishing the number of people under the rubble," he said.
Turning to the meeting of the G7 leaders that has been taking place, he said there had been "an important result agreed":
Death toll in shopping centre attack rises to 18
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said overnight that 18 people are now confirmed dead - following Monday's missile strike on a shopping centre in Kremenchuk. The Head of Poltava regional military administration Dmytro Lunin also confirmed this number. It’s not a final figure however as rescue work is continuing at the site.Local authorities say 440 people from emergency services are working on location, including 14 psychologists brought in to support those affected.
Around 1,000 people were believed to be in the shopping centre at the time of the Russian strike.
What's been happening in Ukraine?
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine.
Here are the latest developments following yesterday's Russian missile strike on a busy shopping centre in eastern Ukraine: