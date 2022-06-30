damaged building Lysychansk 17/6
Nato moves to counter ‘greatest threat’ Russia

Updates from BBC correspondents: Katya Adler and Frank Gardner in Madrid, Joe Inwood in Kyiv, Sophie Williams and Nick Beake in Kremenchuk, Jonathan Beale in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow

Edited by Holly Wallis

All times stated are UK

  1. What's happening on the ground in Ukraine?

    A graphic showing military advances by Ukrainian and Russian forces in the east of Ukraine
    Copyright: .

    In the east:

    • Missiles continue to rain down as Russia focuses its offensive on the eastern Donbas region
    • The city of Lysychansk is under heavy fire - the frequency of the shelling there is "enormous," the regional governor of Lugansk, Sergiy Gaiday, says
    • The evacuation of some 15,000 civilians who are still in the city "might be dangerous at the moment", he says

    Elsewhere:

    • A missile strike on the southern city of Mykolaiv destroyed a five-storey building, killing at least five people, according to President Zelensky
    • The clearing of rubble continues in the city of Kremenchuk, where a Russian missile on Monday destroyed a shopping centre and killed at least 18 civilians. A huge crane is working near the impact site, and in the destroyed parking area shopping trolleys piled with clothes and other household goods lie abandoned

  2. How has Putin reacted to Nato pledges?

    Vladimir Putin speaks to a group of journalists
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Putin made the comments to journalists in his first known trip outside Russia since he launched the invasion

    Meanwhile, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has accused Nato of having imperial ambitions, as the western alliance promises to bolster its defences and support for Ukraine.

    He accused the group of seeking to assert is "supremacy" through the Ukraine conflict.

    Quote Message: "Ukraine and the wellbeing of Ukrainian people is not the aim of the collective West and Nato but a means to defend their own interests"

    Speaking in the Turkmenistan capital of Ashgabat he said Moscow had nothing against Finland and Sweden joining Nato. But he issued a fresh warning, saying Russia would respond in kind to any extra military deployments in the two Nordic countries.

  3. UK promises extra £1bn of military support for Ukraine

    As we've reported, the UK is to provide an additional £1bn in military aid for Ukraine - a near-doubling in its support for the fight against the Russian invasion.

    The new funding takes the military aid given to Kyiv to £2.3bn - and the UK has also spent £1.5bn in humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine.

    PM Boris Johnson said British spending was "transforming Ukraine's defences".

    The pledge came after President Zelensky urged Nato leaders to do more to help Ukraine's war effort.

    Zelensky told Nato leaders the monthly cost of defence for Ukraine was around $5bn (£4.12bn).

    The UK is second only to the US in terms of military aid for Ukraine - the US recently approved a $40bn (£33bn) package of support.

  4. What's the latest?

    A man mourns in front of row of flowers offered to victims near a shopping centre targeted by a missile strike in Kremenchuk, Ukraine
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: A man mourns near the site of a Ukrainian shopping centre which was struck by a missile on Monday

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine.

    Leaders of countries in the western defensive alliance Nato are meeting for a final day, after declaring Russia a "direct threat" to their security on Tuesday.

    Here's a roundup of the latest:

    Nato summit in Madrid:

    • Nato's chief Jens Stoltenberg said the number of Nato troops placed on high alert would increase to 300,000 "by next year"
    • Finland and Sweden are being formally invited to join the military group, Stoltenberg confirmed
    • The UK says it will provide an additional £1 billion in military aid for Ukraine, a near-doubling in its support
    • Poland has welcomed a decision by the United States to make permanent its army base there

    In Ukraine:

    • Ukraine's President Zelensky has cut diplomatic ties with Syria after it joined Russia in formally recognising the "independence" of two Moscow-backed separatist regions
    • Relatives continue to search for their loved ones after Monday's missile strike on a shopping centre in Kremenchuk in eastern Ukraine, which killed at least 18 people
    • Russia's President Putin still wants to capture most of Ukraine, US intelligence agencies believe. They think Moscow's troops have been so weakened by combat, they're only capable of slow territorial gains
