As we've reported, the UK is to provide an additional £1bn in military aid for Ukraine - a near-doubling in its support for the fight against the Russian invasion.

The new funding takes the military aid given to Kyiv to £2.3bn - and the UK has also spent £1.5bn in humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine.

PM Boris Johnson said British spending was "transforming Ukraine's defences".

The pledge came after President Zelensky urged Nato leaders to do more to help Ukraine's war effort.

Zelensky told Nato leaders the monthly cost of defence for Ukraine was around $5bn (£4.12bn).

The UK is second only to the US in terms of military aid for Ukraine - the US recently approved a $40bn (£33bn) package of support.

