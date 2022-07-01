UKRAINE'S DSNS EMERGENCY SERVICECopyright: UKRAINE'S DSNS EMERGENCY SERVICE
Missile strikes kill at least 19 people in Odesa
At least 19 people have been killed, including a child, after Russian missile strikes hit an apartment block and recreation centre in Ukraine’s Odesa region, emergency services have said.
The state emergency service, DSNS, said one missile hit a nine-storey building in the Serhiyivka village, while there was a separate strike on the village's recreation centre.
The DSNS earlier said 16 people were killed in the strike on the apartment block and two people, including the child, in the strike on the recreation centre.
The death toll has since been revised up to 19 by the State Security Service of Ukraine and the General Prosecutor’s office.
At least 30 people have been injured.
Russia has fired dozens of missiles on Ukrainian cities in the past few days.
The DSNS said the missiles hit Serhiyivka at about 01:00 local time on Friday (22:00 GMT Thursday).
Russia's Snake Island withdrawal not a 'goodwill gesture' - UK MoD
It is likely that Russia withdrew from Snake Island because of the isolation of its troops there and because of an increased vulnerability to Ukrainian strikes, rather than as a "gesture of goodwill", as Moscow claimed, the UK's Ministry of Defence says.
In its latest intelligence update, the MoD says in the past few weeks Ukrainian forces have attacked Russian troops on the island using missile and drone strikes.
Anti-ship missiles also intercepted Russian naval ships that were attempting to re-supply the island, says the MoD.
On Thursday, the Russian Defence Ministry said its forces withdrew from Snake Island as a "goodwill gesture" - a claim Ukraine has dismissed. Russia captured the strategically-important island on 24 February, at the start of the conflict.
The intelligence update also says Russian ground forces claim to have captured the village of Pryvilla, north-west of the contested Donbas town of Lyschansk. It says intense fighting will probably continue for the "commanding high ground" around the Lyschansk oil refinery.
Russia starts shipping grain from Ukraine
Russia has begun shipping grain from occupied territory in Ukraine, a pro-Russian regional official has said.
A vessel carrying 7,000 tonnes of cereal left Ukraine’s Russian-occupied port city of Berdyansk on Thursday and was heading to "friendly countries", Yevgeny Balitsky said.
Kyiv has for weeks accused Russia and its allies of stealing its grain from southern Ukraine and blocking ports - something Moscow has repeatedly denied - contributing to a global food shortage.
The grain shipment from Berdyansk, in the Zaporizhzhia region, marks the opening of a sea route to export wheat from Ukraine to other countries.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Ukraine war. Here’s what you need to know: