Updates from BBC correspondents: Joe Inwood and Sophie Williams in Kyiv, Jonathan Beale in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
Ukrainians say Lysychansk - the only remaining city in the Luhansk region still under Ukrainian control - has been enduring intense shelling in the past 24 hours.
The governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, says Russian forces have been approaching the besieged city from all sides.
However, the US-based Institute for the Study of War says it appears Ukrainian forces “likely conducted a deliberate withdrawal from Lysychansk, resulting in the Russian seizure of the city” on 2 July. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed a withdrawal from Lysychansk.
The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, says Ukrainian armed forces have launched 30 strikes and destroyed one of four Russian military bases located in the city.
At least three people have died in explosions in the Russian city of Belgorod, which lies 40km (26 miles) from the border with Ukraine, said regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. The blasts partially destroyed 11 apartment buildings and at least 39 private residential buildings, he said.
Good morning - What's been happening in Ukraine?
Welcome to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine – 130 days since Russia launched the invasion. Most of the Russian effort has been concentrated in the eastern part of Ukraine, with fighting raging in the key city of Lysychansk for days.