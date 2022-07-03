VVGLADKOV Copyright: VVGLADKOV

At least three people have been killed in Russia's western city of Belgorod, near the Ukraine border, its governor says.

Vyacheslav Gladkov says at least 11 apartment blocks and 39 houses were damaged.

Writing on Telegram he says: "We are currently trying to establish the circumstances of the incident. The anti-aircraft defences were in operation".

The governor's statement could not be independently confirmed and there was no immediate reaction from Ukraine.