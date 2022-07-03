Copenhagen's hospital calls in extra staff as it receives first patients
Copenhagen's main hospital, Rigshospitalet, has received a
"small group of patients" for treatment, a spokesman tells the news agency Reuters.
They say the hospital has called in extra staff, including surgeons and nurses.
It's still unclear how many casualties there are, but police said "several" were injured and several dead.
'We heard 10 gunshots' - eyewitness
One eyewitness to the attack, Isabella, told Danish broadcaster DR: "I heard 10 shots, and we ran as far as we could to take refuge in the toilet," one eyewitness, known only as Isabella, told Danish broadcaster DR, according to AFP.
She said she had hidden in the shopping mall for two hours.
Thea Schmidt, who was also at the mall at the time of the incident, said there was a rush of more than 100 people towards the exit when the shots were fired.
Speaking to TV2, she said: "We could see that many people suddenly ran towards the exit and then we heard a bang.
"Then we ran out of Field's too."
Several dead but too early to give numbers - police
We’ve just been hearing from Copenhagen police chief Soeren Thomassen, who has been giving an update on the attack.
"There are several injured, and what we also know now is that there are several dead,” he told reporters.
But he said it’s too early to say exactly how many people had been harmed.
There was no indication other shooters were involved, he said.
What we know so far
Here's what we know so far:
Several people have been killed in the shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen in Denmark, police say
They were called to Field’s mall in the capital late on Sunday afternoon
The number of casualties is unclear
A 22-year-old ethnic Dane has been arrested in connection with the attack
Police say the motive was unclear, but they could not rule out an “act of terrorism”
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a shooting at a shopping centre in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.
Police in Copenhagen say several people have been killed in the shooting.
Plenty is still unclear, but stick with us and we’ll bring you live updates as and when we get them.
Several people have been killed in the shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen in Denmark, police say
They were called to Field's mall in the capital late on Sunday afternoon
The number of casualties is unclear
A 22-year-old ethnic Dane has been arrested in connection with the attack
Police say the motive was unclear, but they could not rule out an "act of terrorism"
