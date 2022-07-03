One eyewitness to the attack, Isabella, told Danish broadcaster DR: "I heard 10 shots, and we ran as far as we could to take refuge in the toilet," one eyewitness, known only as Isabella, told Danish broadcaster DR, according to AFP.

She said she had hidden in the shopping mall for two hours.

Thea Schmidt, who was also at the mall at the time of the incident, said there was a rush of more than 100 people towards the exit when the shots were fired.

Speaking to TV2, she said: "We could see that many people suddenly ran towards the exit and then we heard a bang.

"Then we ran out of Field's too."