Ukraine sends Independence Day wishes to US, but Russia declines
Today is, of course, 4 July - Independence Day in the US.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sent his best wishes to the people of America and their President, Joe Biden.
"Happy Independence Day to the people of the USA and @POTUS! I wish the friendly people of the USA peace and prosperity. I appreciate the leadership assistance of the United States in Ukraine's defending of common values - Freedom, Democracy and Independence," Zelensky tweeted.
The US has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia began the invasion of its neighbour on 24 February, providing Kyiv's armed forces with millions of dollars of weapons, while Washington has also targeted Moscow's economy and elites with financial sanctions.
For its part, Moscow has declined to send best wishes to the US on 4 July.
The AFP news agency reported Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as telling reporters: "Congratulations this year can hardly be considered
appropriate. The United States' unfriendly policies
are the reason."
Analysis
The fall of Lysychansk is not the end of fighting in Donbas
Jonathan Beale
Reporting from Donbas
Lysychansk overlooks Severodonetsk, across the Seversky Donets river. There was some hope that, built on high ground, it would provide a natural strong defence. But the noose around the city tightened, with Russian forces controlling most access in and out.
Some Ukrainian units had already pulled back to the next lines of defence over the past week.
Ukrainian officials had been unusually quiet on Sunday about the fighting in the city. That might, in part, be explained by "operational security" reasons. They would not want to broadcast any tactical retreat. But losing Lysychansk will be seen as another setback in the east.
The fall of Lysychansk is by no means the end of the fighting in Donbas. Ukraine still controls large urban areas in neighbouring Donetsk. Their forces have been preparing new defensive lines between Bakhmut and Slovyansk - though they too are now under intense Russian shelling. Both sides have been taking heavy casualties.
The question now is whether Ukraine can halt the advance, and whether Russia can maintain the momentum.
-
Russia said on Sunday it now controls the whole of the Luhansk region after it captured the strategically important city of Lysychansk
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin was told by his defence minister that the region in the Donbas has been "liberated"
-
Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai says troops withdrew from Lysychansk because Russian forces could have "destroyed the city from a distance" with its superior weapons, so there was "no point in staying"
-
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said this was done to save the lives of his troops
-
Zelensky renewed his plea for more Western weapons, and says the Ukrainian army would return to Lysychansk "and definitely win"
-
Elsewhere, a major international reconstruction conference is taking place in Switzerland with the aim of rebuilding Ukraine after the war
Ukraine's military has confirmed that the eastern city of Lysychansk has fallen to Russian forces, following days of heavy fighting.
The BBC's Joe Inwood, who's in the capital Kyiv, spoke to Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai, who explained why Ukrainian troops withdrew.
Haidai says Russia had a huge advantage in artillery and ammunition so could have destroyed Lysychansk from a distance so "there was no point in staying".
The troops withdrew to "ready fortified positions" in the west of the Donetsk region, from where they will continue to fight Russia. "Everyone left without losses. Everything is fine," he says.
Asked if this is a difficult personal moment, the governor says although this is a painful moment "this is not a lost war".
"This is just one battle we have lost, but not the war", he says. "We needed to save our troops", he added.
Haidai says Ukrainian troops do not have enough long-range artillery to defeat the Russians.
Using a football analogy he adds: "If we have one good player in the football team, we will not win the match. We need more."
When asked if all of Luhansk has been taken, he says battles are still going on in Belogorivka and Novokostiantynivka.
"The next goal of the Russians is to seize the Donetsk region."
The latest from Ukraine
Good morning and welcome to our continuing coverage of the war in Ukraine.
The main news is the fall of the eastern city of Lysychansk which is now under the control of Russian and separatist forces.
Here are the main developments so far this Monday:
Stay with us for further updates throughout the day.