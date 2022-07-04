Today is, of course, 4 July - Independence Day in the US.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sent his best wishes to the people of America and their President, Joe Biden.

"Happy Independence Day to the people of the USA and @POTUS! I wish the friendly people of the USA peace and prosperity. I appreciate the leadership assistance of the United States in Ukraine's defending of common values - Freedom, Democracy and Independence," Zelensky tweeted.

The US has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia began the invasion of its neighbour on 24 February, providing Kyiv's armed forces with millions of dollars of weapons, while Washington has also targeted Moscow's economy and elites with financial sanctions.

For its part, Moscow has declined to send best wishes to the US on 4 July.

The AFP news agency reported Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as telling reporters: "Congratulations this year can hardly be considered appropriate. The United States' unfriendly policies are the reason."