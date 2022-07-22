Hope for a grain deal to ease food crisis - welcome
Hope for a grain deal to ease food crisis - welcome
It's nearly 09:30 in London and 11:30 in Kyiv and Istanbul - welcome to our live coverage.
We're expecting a deal over Ukrainian grain exports to be signed this afternoon. The crucial deal, brokered by Turkey, would end a Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, hopefully unleashing grain supplies onto global markets and easing a food crisis that has seen skyrocketing prices since the Russian invasion.
That's the hope - but some are sceptical about it really happening.
Here’s what you need to know: