Hope food crisis could ease if Ukraine grain deal agreed

  1. Hope for a grain deal to ease food crisis - welcome

    It's nearly 09:30 in London and 11:30 in Kyiv and Istanbul - welcome to our live coverage.

    We're expecting a deal over Ukrainian grain exports to be signed this afternoon. The crucial deal, brokered by Turkey, would end a Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, hopefully unleashing grain supplies onto global markets and easing a food crisis that has seen skyrocketing prices since the Russian invasion.

    That's the hope - but some are sceptical about it really happening.

    Here’s what you need to know:

    • Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are due to sign the deal in Istanbul later today
    • The UN and Turkey have been working for two months to broker a grain deal
    • But one Ukrainian MP close to the talks has sounded a note of caution - "We don't trust Russians at all," Odesa MP Oleksiy Honcharenko told the BBC
