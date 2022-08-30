Ukraine says it has broken Russian lines in Kherson

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters Copyright: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters

If they want to survive, it is time for the Russian military to flee, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed in his daily address last night as he discussed the apparent renewed pushback against Russian forces in the south around Kherson.

The border between the two countries has not changed, he says, adding “the invaders know it well” and Ukraine will oust them from the country.

“Ukraine is returning its own,” Zelensky told the Ukrainian people. “And it will return the Kharkiv region, Luhansk region, Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia region, Kherson region, Crimea, definitely our entire water area of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov - from Zmiinyi Island to the Kerch Strait.

“This will happen. This is ours. And just as our society understands it, I want the occupiers to understand it, too. There will be no place for them on Ukrainian land.”

He said the war began in 2014 with Russia’s occupation of Crimea and attempt to seize Donbas and “must end precisely there”, with those areas liberated.