Ukraine says it has broken Russian lines in Kherson

If they want to survive, it is time for
the Russian military to flee, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed in
his daily address last night as he discussed the apparent renewed pushback against Russian forces in the south around Kherson.
The border between the two countries has not
changed, he says, adding “the invaders know it well” and Ukraine will oust them
from the country.
“Ukraine is
returning its own,” Zelensky told the Ukrainian people. “And it will return the
Kharkiv region, Luhansk region, Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia region, Kherson
region, Crimea, definitely our entire water area of the Black Sea and the Sea
of Azov - from Zmiinyi Island to the Kerch Strait.
“This will happen.
This is ours. And just as our society understands it, I want the occupiers to
understand it, too. There will be no place for them on Ukrainian land.”
He said the war began
in 2014 with Russia’s occupation of Crimea and attempt to seize Donbas and “must
end precisely there”, with those areas liberated.
First Ukraine grain ship docks in Djibouti
Catherine Byaruhanga
Reporting from Djibouti
BBCCopyright: BBC
The first
shipment of grain from Ukraine to Africa since the war began has docked at the
Red Sea port in Djibouti.
The Lebanese-flagged MV Brave Commander is carrying
23,000 tonnes of wheat bound for neighbouring Ethiopia. It took two weeks to
travel here from the Black Sea.
It is rare for journalists gain access to this port in
Djibouti, but we’re here because of how significant this delivery is.
Djibouti is a tiny country with a population of 900,000 people, but it has one of the busiest ports on the continent.
Right now, workers have started boarding the vessel to off-load its precious cargo - two gigantic cranes have been positioned for the operation.
According to the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) it will take about a week for the wheat to bagged and taken by road to Ethiopia, where 20 million people are in need of food assistance.
The organisation has paid for this shipment because its stocks to support refugees and people displaced by conflict and drought had started to run low.
Before the war in Ukraine, WFP sourced three-quarters of its food aid from Ukraine and Russia.
Russia reorganises amid claims of Ukraine successes in south - UK
Russia has made significant efforts to
reinforce its forces around Kherson, the UK’s Ministry of Defence says, amid
claims from Ukraine that it is making breakthroughs in its bid to retake areas of the south
of the country.
Most of the Russian units in the region are
likely to be under-manned and reliant upon fragile supply lines using ferry and
pontoon bridges across the River Dnipro, the MoD says in its morning update on
the war.
It says troops from the east will likely have
been moved to the south of Ukraine in a “significant reorganisation of Russia’s
force”.
The MoD says Ukraine has increased
attacks on the Russian front line, with long-range precision strikes disrupting
Russian resupply.
If Ukraine’s sustained offensive is successful,
the MoD says, the cohesion of Russia’s untested new military structure will
likely be a key factor in how well it can defend the gains in the south of
Ukraine it made early in the war.
.Copyright: .
Ship carrying Ukrainian grain reaches East Africa
BBCCopyright: BBC
A shipload of Ukrainian grain has reached East
Africa for the first time since the invasion began in February.
The region is in desperate need of food supplies,
with widespread drought leaving many people at risk of starvation.
Ukraine is one of the world’s major exporters
of food in normal times and the disruption to supplies caused by the war has
affected people around the world.
The freighter The Brave Commander has docked in
Djibouti but is yet to unload its cargo.
The shipment has been arranged by the United Nations
in an attempt to get wheat to countries at risk of starvation.
Ethiopia, which neighbours Djibouti, is
experiencing its worst drought in 40 years, with its situation made worse by
conflict.
Ukraine claims breakthrough in occupied Kherson
Kherson became the first major Ukrainian city
to fall into Russian hands after troops advanced into the southern city from the Crimean
Peninsula in the opening days of the war.
This apparent new push - part of a long-awaited fightback in the south - follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks aimed at cutting off
Russian forces in Kherson from main supply routes.
In turn Russia's military claims
Ukrainian troops suffered "heavy losses" during an unsuccessful
attacking attempt.
The BBC has not been able to independently
verify the claims of either side.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and thanks for joining our live coverage of the war
in Ukraine, as Ukrainian forces appear to make ground in the south against Russia, and the first grain shipment from Ukraine in months reaches East Africa.
Here are some of the key developments overnight:
Ukraine's military says it has broken through Russia's first
line of defence in the occupied Kherson region
The push looks to be part of a much-anticipated
counter-offensive aiming to retake the south
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky promised the country
will reclaim all areas currently occupied, urging Russian troops to return home
or surrender
The claims follow weeks of Ukrainian attacks targeted at
cutting off Russian forces from their main supply routes
But the Russian military say Ukrainian troops suffered
"heavy losses" during an unsuccessful counter-offensive
Meanwhile, drought-hit East Africa has received its first
shipload of Ukrainian grain since Russia's invasion
The Brave Commander freighter has docked in Djibouti, with
its UN-arranged shipment of wheat due to arrive in Ethiopia next week
Over twenty million people in Ethiopia are in need of food
amid the worst drought in decades and ongoing military conflict
Stick with us as we bring you updates and the latest news.
Live Reporting
Edited by Claudia Allen
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/ReutersCopyright: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters BBCCopyright: BBC .Copyright: . BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Ukraine's military says it has broken through Russia's first
line of defence in the occupied Kherson region
-
The push looks to be part of a much-anticipated
counter-offensive aiming to retake the south
-
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky promised the country
will reclaim all areas currently occupied, urging Russian troops to return home
or surrender
-
The claims follow weeks of Ukrainian attacks targeted at
cutting off Russian forces from their main supply routes
-
But the Russian military say Ukrainian troops suffered
"heavy losses" during an unsuccessful counter-offensive
-
Meanwhile, drought-hit East Africa has received its first
shipload of Ukrainian grain since Russia's invasion
-
The Brave Commander freighter has docked in Djibouti, with
its UN-arranged shipment of wheat due to arrive in Ethiopia next week
-
Over twenty million people in Ethiopia are in need of food
amid the worst drought in decades and ongoing military conflict
Russians must flee if they want to survive, says Zelensky
If they want to survive, it is time for the Russian military to flee, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed in his daily address last night as he discussed the apparent renewed pushback against Russian forces in the south around Kherson.
The border between the two countries has not changed, he says, adding “the invaders know it well” and Ukraine will oust them from the country.
“Ukraine is returning its own,” Zelensky told the Ukrainian people. “And it will return the Kharkiv region, Luhansk region, Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia region, Kherson region, Crimea, definitely our entire water area of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov - from Zmiinyi Island to the Kerch Strait.
“This will happen. This is ours. And just as our society understands it, I want the occupiers to understand it, too. There will be no place for them on Ukrainian land.”
He said the war began in 2014 with Russia’s occupation of Crimea and attempt to seize Donbas and “must end precisely there”, with those areas liberated.
First Ukraine grain ship docks in Djibouti
Catherine Byaruhanga
Reporting from Djibouti
The first shipment of grain from Ukraine to Africa since the war began has docked at the Red Sea port in Djibouti.
The Lebanese-flagged MV Brave Commander is carrying 23,000 tonnes of wheat bound for neighbouring Ethiopia. It took two weeks to travel here from the Black Sea.
It is rare for journalists gain access to this port in Djibouti, but we’re here because of how significant this delivery is.
Djibouti is a tiny country with a population of 900,000 people, but it has one of the busiest ports on the continent.
Right now, workers have started boarding the vessel to off-load its precious cargo - two gigantic cranes have been positioned for the operation.
According to the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) it will take about a week for the wheat to bagged and taken by road to Ethiopia, where 20 million people are in need of food assistance.
The organisation has paid for this shipment because its stocks to support refugees and people displaced by conflict and drought had started to run low.
Before the war in Ukraine, WFP sourced three-quarters of its food aid from Ukraine and Russia.
Russia reorganises amid claims of Ukraine successes in south - UK
Russia has made significant efforts to reinforce its forces around Kherson, the UK’s Ministry of Defence says, amid claims from Ukraine that it is making breakthroughs in its bid to retake areas of the south of the country.
Most of the Russian units in the region are likely to be under-manned and reliant upon fragile supply lines using ferry and pontoon bridges across the River Dnipro, the MoD says in its morning update on the war.
It says troops from the east will likely have been moved to the south of Ukraine in a “significant reorganisation of Russia’s force”.
The MoD says Ukraine has increased attacks on the Russian front line, with long-range precision strikes disrupting Russian resupply.
If Ukraine’s sustained offensive is successful, the MoD says, the cohesion of Russia’s untested new military structure will likely be a key factor in how well it can defend the gains in the south of Ukraine it made early in the war.
Ship carrying Ukrainian grain reaches East Africa
A shipload of Ukrainian grain has reached East Africa for the first time since the invasion began in February.
The region is in desperate need of food supplies, with widespread drought leaving many people at risk of starvation.
Ukraine is one of the world’s major exporters of food in normal times and the disruption to supplies caused by the war has affected people around the world.
The freighter The Brave Commander has docked in Djibouti but is yet to unload its cargo.
The shipment has been arranged by the United Nations in an attempt to get wheat to countries at risk of starvation.
Ethiopia, which neighbours Djibouti, is experiencing its worst drought in 40 years, with its situation made worse by conflict.
Ukraine claims breakthrough in occupied Kherson
Kherson became the first major Ukrainian city to fall into Russian hands after troops advanced into the southern city from the Crimean Peninsula in the opening days of the war.
This apparent new push - part of a long-awaited fightback in the south - follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks aimed at cutting off Russian forces in Kherson from main supply routes.
In turn Russia's military claims Ukrainian troops suffered "heavy losses" during an unsuccessful attacking attempt.
The BBC has not been able to independently verify the claims of either side.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and thanks for joining our live coverage of the war in Ukraine, as Ukrainian forces appear to make ground in the south against Russia, and the first grain shipment from Ukraine in months reaches East Africa.
Here are some of the key developments overnight:
Stick with us as we bring you updates and the latest news.