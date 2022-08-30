Gorbachev is viewed largely as a hero in the West for the way he allowed Soviet bloc nations to peacefully break away from Russia. Unlike previous leaders who crushed uprisings among Soviet bloc states, he held back on using force against pro-democracy protesters in Eastern Europe in 1989. But in Russia, his legacy is very different - there he is blamed for allowing the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1996, five years after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Gorbachev ran for president in Russia, but received less than 1% of the vote.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jude Sheerin
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Gorbachev's complex legacy
Gorbachev is viewed largely as a hero in the West for the way he allowed Soviet bloc nations to peacefully break away from Russia.
Unlike previous leaders who crushed uprisings among Soviet bloc states, he held back on using force against pro-democracy protesters in Eastern Europe in 1989.
But in Russia, his legacy is very different - there he is blamed for allowing the collapse of the Soviet Union.
In 1996, five years after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Gorbachev ran for president in Russia, but received less than 1% of the vote.
Mikhail Gorbachev has died
Thanks for joining our live coverage of the death of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.
He is credited with introducing bold reforms into the Soviet Union, which helped bring an end to the Cold War without bloodshed.
Gorbachev was 91 at the time of his death. He was the last surviving former president of the Soviet Union.
The Central Clinic in Moscow announced his death on Tuesday.
“Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a serious and prolonged illness,” the statement said.
Stay with us as we bring you latest reaction to his death from around the world.