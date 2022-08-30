Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Gorbachev is viewed largely as a hero in the West for the way he allowed Soviet bloc nations to peacefully break away from Russia.

Unlike previous leaders who crushed uprisings among Soviet bloc states, he held back on using force against pro-democracy protesters in Eastern Europe in 1989.

But in Russia, his legacy is very different - there he is blamed for allowing the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In 1996, five years after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Gorbachev ran for president in Russia, but received less than 1% of the vote.