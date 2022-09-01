UN nuclear inspectors are due to arrive at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia power plant a little later to assess its condition after months of fighting in the area. But Ukraine is accusing Russian troops of shelling the route which inspectors were due to take to allow them access to the plant. Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia region, writes on Telegram that the team from the International Atomic Energy Agency “cannot continue to move due to security reasons”. Russia and Ukraine have both repeatedly blamed each other for shelling. The BBC hasn’t been able to independently verify which side was responsible. We’ll bring you more details when we get them.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine.
All eyes are on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station today, with UN inspectors due to arrive at the Russian-held plant in south-eastern Ukraine later.
Russia's military seized the plant in early March, but it is still being operated by Ukrainian staff under difficult conditions.
Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelensky previously said Europe was "one step away" from a radiation disaster after the plant was briefly disconnected from the power grid on Thursday.
We’ll bring you updates from Zaporizhzhia and the rest of Ukraine throughout the day.