UN inspectors remain at Russian-held nuclear plant

EPA Copyright: EPA Volodymyr Zelensky meets IAEA boss Rafael Grossi in Kyiv Image caption: Volodymyr Zelensky meets IAEA boss Rafael Grossi in Kyiv

Let's hear from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky who, in his nightly address, welcomed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s arrival at Zaporizhzhia - but called for swifter action from the agency.

Zelensky said it was "good" UN experts had made their first inspection of the nuclear power plant - "despite provocations by the Russian military" - before countering it was "bad that we have not yet heard the appropriate calls from the IAEA".

Referring to a meeting he'd had with agency chief Rafael Grossi in Kyiv beforehand, the Ukrainian leader said the pair "clearly" agreed a need for "demilitarisation and full control by Ukrainian nuclear specialists" of Zaporizhzhia.

In the address, posted to Telegram, he also called out the agency for failing to allow "independent journalists" to accompany and document the mission - something he claimed was also pre-agreed.

Despite this, he said Ukraine was "hopeful" the mission would draw "objective" conclusions, adding: