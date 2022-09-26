Italy, relations with the EU and the Russian cloud
Italy is a founding father of the European Union and a member of Nato, and Ms Meloni's rhetoric on the EU places her close to Hungary's nationalist leader Viktor Orban.
Her allies have both had close ties with Russia. Berlusconi, 85, claimed last week that Vladimir Putin was pushed into invading Ukraine while Mr Salvini has called into question Western sanctions on Moscow.
Meloni wants to revisit Italian reforms agreed with the EU in return for almost €200bn (£178bn) in post-Covid recovery grants and loans, arguing that the energy crisis has changed the situation.
Thank you Italy - Meloni's Facebook message
Quote Message: Today, we have made history.This victory is dedicated to all the militants, managers, supporters and every single person who - in these years - has contributed to the realisation of our dream, offering their heart and soul in a spontaneous and selfless way.To those who, despite the difficulties and the most complex moments, have remained steadfast, with conviction and generosity. But, above all, it's dedicated to those who believe and have always believed in us.We won't betray your trust. We are ready to lift Italy up."
Today, we have made history.This victory is dedicated to all the militants, managers, supporters and every single person who - in these years - has contributed to the realisation of our dream, offering their heart and soul in a spontaneous and selfless way.To those who, despite the difficulties and the most complex moments, have remained steadfast, with conviction and generosity. But, above all, it’s dedicated to those who believe and have always believed in us.We won't betray your trust. We are ready to lift Italy up."
Meloni speaks to Italians’ fears
Giorgia Meloni is a master of gut politics. It’s key to her current success.
She speaks - often in shouty tones - to Italians deep-seated fears: spiralling energy costs, job insecurities, uncontrolled migration and a feeling of coming off badly in the EU, compared with giants Germany and France.
She’ll do it all differently, she promises Italians, restoring national pride.
Italy’s international allies are jumpy about her far right politics and the historical closeness to Moscow of her chosen coalition partners - the hard right populist Matteo Salvini and the business tycoon-turned politician Silvio Berlusconi.
Giorgia Meloni’s response? Trust me. “We want a strong serious and respected Italy, a loyal, reliable ally amongst Western powers when it comes to sanctions and defending the people of Ukraine,” she told a recent rally.
So where do the parties and coalitions stand?
Here's a look at the results of the lower house so far, incomplete as they are:
Meloni pledges to govern for all Italians
Giorgia Meloni has pledged to "govern for everyone".
"Italians have sent a clear message in favour of a right-wing government led by Brothers of Italy," she told reporters as she aclnowledged her victory.
She is predicted to win up to 26% of the vote, ahead of her closest rival Enrico Letta from the centre left.
And her right-wing alliance - which also includes Matteo Salvini's far-right League and former PM Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia - now looks to have control of both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, with a projected 42.2% of the Senate vote.
The runner-up: Enrico Letta
Enrico Letta's centre-left Democratic Party has come in second, behind Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy.
But having failed to put together a coalition of parties on the centre and left, it looks set to lose out to the right-wing block.
Letta, 56, was prime minister for 10 months in 2013-14 and is no stranger to Italy's cut-throat politics.He led a coalition with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and was ultimately brought down by a rival in his own party, Matteo Renzi.
Letta was a big supporter of the broad coalition government of technocrat Mario Draghi that fell apart in the summer.
The centre-left leader's main goal looks to have been thwarted: to stop the hard right taking power in Italy.
His party backs a €9 (£8; $9) minimum wage to cover some three million workers and wants to combat anti-LGBT discrimination and legalise gay marriage.
Who is Giorgia Meloni?
Giorgia Meloni, 45, is poised to become Italy's first female prime minister and the nation’s first PM from the far right.
Embracing a controversial old motto,"God, fatherland and family", she campaigned against LGBT rights, wants a naval blockade of Libya and has warned repeatedly against Muslim migrants.
Unlike her right-wing allies, she has no time for Russia's Vladimir Putin and is pro-Nato and pro-Ukraine, even though many voters on the right are lukewarm on Western sanctions.
Besides tax cuts, her alliance wants to renegotiate Italy's massive EU Covid recovery plan and have Italy's president elected by popular vote.Meloni formed Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) in 2012, four years after becoming Italy's youngest-ever minister under Silvio Berlusconi in 2008.
Her party attracted little more than 4% of the vote in the last general election four years ago, and yet she is now expected to get around 25%.
Meloni was the only major party leader who refused to go into popular technocrat Mario Draghi's broad-based coalition, so she was the only big opposition leader when it collapsed in July.
Meloni grew up in the working-class neighbourhood of Garbatella, raised by her mother after her father left them.
As a teenager, she joined the youth wing of Italy's neo-fascist movement, formed after the war by supporters of late dictator Benito Mussolini.
In her 2021 book, I Am Giorgia, she stresses she is not a fascist, but identifies with Mussolini's heirs, saying:"I have taken up the baton of a 70-year-long history."
Thanks for joining our live coverage of the election in Italy, where initial results suggest the country is on course for its most right-wing government since World War Two. Giorgia Meloni leads the far-right Brothers of Italy party and is aiming to be Italy's first female prime minister, allied with two other parties on the right.
